The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
R. Kelly News Chicago

R. Kelly’s request for new federal trial in Chicago denied

Kelly’s defense attorneys claimed a key witness against him lied when she said she was “undecided” about whether she would seek restitution from the singer if he was convicted.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE R. Kelly’s request for new federal trial in Chicago denied
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.

R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

R. Kelly’s request for a new trial in his federal case in Chicago was denied Thursday ahead of his expected sentencing later this month for sexually abusing underage girls and producing child pornography.

Attorneys for the singer had filed a motion for a new trial on Feb. 4, arguing that the prosecution’s star witness had misled jurors when she claimed to not know whether she would seek monetary restitution from Kelly if he was convicted.

The woman, identified as “Jane,” testified that Kelly began sexually abusing her when she was 14 and that Kelly had filmed the abuse on several occasions.

In response to a question by Kelly’s defense team during cross-examination, Jane said she was “undecided” on whether she would pursue restitution. But attorney Jennifer Bonjean argued in her motion for a new trial that the statement was false because Jane had already hired experts to help her seek $13 million from the singer.

“Jane’s testimony was not truthful when she claimed she was ‘undecided’ about whether she would seek restitution from the defendant,” the motion stated. “She knew full well she was seeking restitution in an extraordinary amount if defendant was convicted. The government knew it too.”

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber disagreed, stating in his response that “nothing in the record suggests that Jane was going to pursue restitution, just that it was a possibility.”

“Simply because Jane and her attorney considered the possibility of restitution does not mean she lied during her testimony,” the judge wrote. “Jane’s testimony was that she was undecided. Her testimony was not that she was not intending to pursue restitution.”

Other claims by the defense for a new trial also failed to sway Leinenweber, who denied the motion.

Kelly was convicted in September by a federal jury on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity. He could face between 10 and 90 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 23.

In a court filing last week, Kelly’s attorneys asked Leinenweber to sentence Kelly to 11 years in prison and said he should be allowed to serve the years at the same time he serves a 30-year sentence from his 2021 conviction on federal racketeering charges in New York.

Prosecutors have yet to file their response on Kelly’s sentencing request.

Next Up In News
Irregular sleep patterns may lead to higher risk of hardened arteries in older adults, new study says
Ald. Sophia King says Chicago needs a mayor who can represent the ‘entire city — not just segregated parts of it’
$50,000 reward offered for arrest of man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to reckless conduct charges
Winter storm expected to hit Chicago area with snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain throughout the day Thursday
Former chief operating officer of Rush Oak Park Hospital accused of stealing more than $600,000 from medical facility
The Latest
The American Heart Association recommends adults get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.&nbsp;
Well
Irregular sleep patterns may lead to higher risk of hardened arteries in older adults, new study says
Prior research has linked poor sleep habits — including getting too little, too much or fragmented sleep — with heart disease, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular disease conditions.
By American Heart Association News
 
Chicago mayoral candidate and Ald. Sophia King (4th) speaks during Project H.O.O.D. and Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s mayoral forum at New Beginnings Church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Elections
Ald. Sophia King says Chicago needs a mayor who can represent the ‘entire city — not just segregated parts of it’
“There is a lot of dissension between the administration and the police and our teachers. With all of my colleagues leaving — 16 of us — we’re at a pivotal point. We really need some stability in this city,” mayoral challenger Sophia King told the City Club of Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Alex DeBrincat has adapted his style in his first season with the Senators.
Blackhawks
Alex DeBrincat, now with Senators, still searching for elusive team success
The former Blackhawks star — who didn’t take the trade rumors seriously last summer until they came to fruition — has adapted his game to the Senators’ more physical style. But it appears his wait for his first real playoff run will last at least one more year.
By Ben Pope
 
Picture1.png
News
$50,000 reward offered for arrest of man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month
The robberies occurred in the 1700 block of North Sayre Avenue on Jan. 17 and in the 1700 block of North New England Avenue on Jan. 31, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is offering the reward.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the set of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.” Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving the show this spring. ending a six-year run alongside Ripa.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Ryan Seacrest exiting ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in the spring
His replacement will be Ripa’s real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, and a frequent guest host. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”
By Associated Press
 