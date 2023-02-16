The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Illinois woman dead, son in critical condition after fall from 90-foot Niagara Falls cliff

Authorities in New York say the probe is continuing, but they don’t believe it was an accident. The woman died, and the boy is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—FILE- The American side of Niagara Falls, is seen in this June 14, 2001 aerial photograph in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Authorities say an Illinois woman and her 5-year-old son jumped into a gorge at Niagara Falls in New York on Monday.

Associated Press

An Illinois mother is dead, and her 5-year-old son is in critical condition after the two fell from a 90-foot cliff at the Niagara Falls State Park on Monday, according to officials.

“The investigation is ongoing, but we don’t believe it is an accident,” State Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, climbed over a railing at the park with her son in tow about 12:30 p.m., police said. The pair plummeted to the bottom, hitting the frozen banks of the Niagara Falls gorge, police said.

Emergency responders attempted to rescue both the woman and the boy, but they were unable to save the woman’s life, police said.

The boy was airlifted to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, NewYork, where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

