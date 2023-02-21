The curious case of shed antlers found in the fall

Shed of the Week for Feb. 22, 2023. photo attached

Tim Wegrzyn sent a curios case of sheds antlers.

Last fall, while trailing an arrowed doe in the southern Kankakee County area, the Grant Park man thought he saw a shed. He dismissed that possibility, thinking he was mistaking a dormant purple coneflower. But it was a “monster shed.”

“I was just as happy and excited to find my first shed,” he emailed.

Usually, shed antlers—white-tailed deer shed their antlers annually, typically in winter—don’t last long. Various animals will gnaw on them, sometimes chewing them down in days or weeks, making a fall find very curious.

“I was surprised as well, because I did find another shed this past fall in the Crete area that was extremely gnawed,” Wegrzyn emailed back. “I just couldn’t believe I found sheds during the fall without actually looking for them. As to around this time of year, I’ve looked and have never found any.”

A gnawed shed antler found by Tim Wegrzyn in the fall. Provided

This should be prime time for sheds.

