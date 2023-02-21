The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

First installment on Cook County property taxes due April 3

The due date for tax year 2022 was extended because of delays with second-installment bills last year.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE First installment on Cook County property taxes due April 3
People line up inside Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office to pay their property tax bills.

First-installment payments on Cook County property taxes are due April 3, the treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

Sun-Times file

The first installment on Cook County property taxes this year is due April 3.

The bills can be found online at cookcountytreasurer.com. Paper copies of the tax bill should arrive in mailboxes by early March, the Cook County treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

First installments are typically due on March 1, but state lawmakers extended the due date for tax year 2022 because second-installment bills were late last year, the treasurer’s office said.

Related

Second-installment bills usually get mailed in early August but didn’t go out last year until November. Delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade were blamed for the holdup.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot campaign sent 9,900 emails seeking support from CPS, City Colleges staff, documents show
Man shot in West Englewood dies
CPS teams up with NASCAR for design competition, race car-themed curriculum
Bird flu has been spreading. Though not a worry right now for people, it could become one. Here’s why.
Babysitter admitted throwing 4-month-old before baby’s death, her husband later offered $2,000 to parents: prosecutors
Ukraine war to be a long haul
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the city’s 2022 budget proposal during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall.
Elections
Lightfoot campaign sent 9,900 emails seeking support from CPS, City Colleges staff, documents show
Among the emails were four to City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado — who reports to the mayor — at his work email address inviting him to a Lightfoot campaign event.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZTessa Weinberg | WBEZ, and 2 more
 
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Man shot in West Englewood dies
The man, 20, was shot Friday afternoon and died a day later, police and the medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs reliever Michael Rucker pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field last season.
Cubs
Cubs notes: Bullpen competition crowded, longtime team doctor retired
For reliever Michael Rucker, building off his 2022 season began with a literal building project.
By Maddie Lee
 
AP23051802752084.jpg
Chicago Fire
MLS playoffs expand to 18 teams
An opening “wild card” round will feature matches between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western conferences at the stadium of the higher seed.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
Students from Wadsworth STEM Elementary School on the South Side listen during a news conference Tuesday at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with Chicago Public Schools to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.
Education
CPS teams up with NASCAR for design competition, race car-themed curriculum
The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.
By David Struett
 