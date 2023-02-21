First installment on Cook County property taxes due April 3

The first installment on Cook County property taxes this year is due April 3.
The bills can be found online at cookcountytreasurer.com. Paper copies of the tax bill should arrive in mailboxes by early March, the Cook County treasurer’s office said Tuesday.
First installments are typically due on March 1, but state lawmakers extended the due date for tax year 2022 because second-installment bills were late last year, the treasurer’s office said.
Second-installment bills usually get mailed in early August but didn’t go out last year until November. Delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade were blamed for the holdup.
Bird flu has been spreading. Though not a worry right now for people, it could become one. Here’s why.
Babysitter admitted throwing 4-month-old before baby’s death, her husband later offered $2,000 to parents: prosecutors
The Latest
Among the emails were four to City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado — who reports to the mayor — at his work email address inviting him to a Lightfoot campaign event.
The man, 20, was shot Friday afternoon and died a day later, police and the medical examiner’s office said.
For reliever Michael Rucker, building off his 2022 season began with a literal building project.
An opening “wild card” round will feature matches between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western conferences at the stadium of the higher seed.
The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.