Wild Things conference, Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, Polar Adventure Day, more

The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here with updates since the Go & Show last week. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:



The Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet is 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at River Park Moose Lodge in River Grove. I had hoped to visit it this year, but I will be at an all-day conference.

That is the Wild Things Conference, which is 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. It’s been quite a while since I attended one. I look forward to the esoteric and eclectic sessions.

The second and final Polar Adventure Day is noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Northerly Island. It’s one of those things that make me wish one of our kids was still young, but then I get over that.

The Fish On show is Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at Woodland Park in Portage, Indiana. More at portageinchamber.com or call (219) 762-3300.

The Wisconsin Fishing Expo is Friday to Sunday, Feb. 24-26, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. A friend highly recommends it as a very good fishing show.

What is considered the best overall outdoors show in our area, the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, runs through Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Not going to make it this year. One of these years I will.