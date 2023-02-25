Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Be careful — just in case.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are restless today. Because of this, you might encounter some surprises, which admittedly, could occur because you feel impulsive. Fast actions might bring surprising results. (You’re certainly not going to sit around getting dusty. Not today.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something going on behind the scenes might surprise you. It could be a secret or simply something you never expected. Because you look good in the eyes of others at this time, you will be effective in dealing with whatever comes your way. People (especially authority figures and parents) will approve and possibly even applaud you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend might surprise you. Or perhaps, you will meet someone who is unusual or different? Possibly, this connection or introduction will happen through a friend or a group to which you might belong, especially a nonprofit or charitable group. Be open-minded when dealing with new people.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stay on your toes because a boss, parent or even a member of the police might catch you off guard or surprise you in some way. (Busted!”) You certainly won’t be able to get away with anything, that’s for sure. Keep this in mind. Forewarned is forearmed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans are unpredictable today, which means that anything you have scheduled might be delayed or canceled. Or in turn, you might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. News related to legal matters or a medical situation might also surprise you. Get things in order.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stay on top of your banking scene and anything to do with shared property, inheritances, insurance matters and taxes because something unexpected could affect these areas. Just in case, be ready for anything because you snooze, you lose. Double check figures related to taxes, debt and insurance matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend or partner might surprise you today by doing something you did not expect. They might have an unusual proposal? Or they might introduce you to someone who is different or unusual in some way. Be aware of this and expect the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your work routine will be interrupted, very likely by technical problems like computer glitches, printer failures, mechanical breakdowns or a dead cellphone. Arrgh. Try to anticipate what might happen. For example, keep your equipment charged.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, which means you have to be extra vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Be sure to remove them from hazardous situations, especially related to electricity. Meanwhile, love at first sight might happen for some!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In some fashion, your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Be smart and get dressed. Perhaps stock the fridge so that you are ready for anything. (A family member might have a surprise.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Therefore, think and be mindful while driving, jogging or cycling. Likewise think and be mindful before you speak or do anything. This way you will have no regrets later. On the upside, you might have brilliant, genius-like ideas.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rashida Jones (1976) shares your birthday today. You are the classic Aquarian. You are highly individualistic and concerned about the rights of others. You are passionate and will fight for a worthy cause. This is a year of learning, reflection and teaching. Explore ideas and philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness about your life.

