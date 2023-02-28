Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to study or, in turn, to teach. You will enjoy hanging out with others if the conversation is stimulating and informative because you are eager to learn something. You want to flex your intellectual muscles. “Look ma, no hands!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will enjoy making a budget, or planning cash flow and figuring out how much money is coming in and how much is going out. This will appeal to you today. Likewise, you might think about what you own. Your possessions should be a plus not a negative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an enjoyable day because the moon is in your sign igniting your curiosity about everything. Your mind is exploding with ideas today! You’ll be eager to share your thoughts with others, and listen to what they have to offer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Research will go well because you’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes to learn something. If you’re excited about what you learn, then you will want to share your ideas with others. Some of you will make travel plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Enjoy stimulating discussions with friends and groups because this will please you. Leos are natural teachers because Leos are performers. You like an audience or a classroom because you are a generous sign who likes to entertain others and share helpful information.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People notice you today. Possibly, for some of you, it’s because you are teaching or sharing information. Or you might go out of your way to learn something new? You are a clever, intelligent sign, and today your mind is fired with intellectual curiosity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Any form of study or writing will please you today because you’ll find it satisfying to learn something new. You might write it down for future reference. You will also enjoy listening to lectures and reading. Joining others in a class or group discussion will be a rewarding experience.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to give some serious thought to taxes, debt, inheritances, wills and shared property. For starters, you have the mental energy to do this. Secondly, you want to sort out things and define boundaries and expectations with a partner or someone else.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make a point of talking to partners and friends today so that you can share ideas or learn something new from them because this will please you. By nature, you are a truth seeker. You like to know what’s going on; but also in the bigger picture, you like to know where you’re headed. (You’re philosophical.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are in an efficient frame of mind and you intend to get a lot done. Make lists. Make plans. Mentally organize your approach to something because that will help to streamline how you do things. You will be productive today, especially if you think things through.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to make plans for vacations. It’s an excellent day to discuss teaching children, or any creative approach to something dear to your heart. It’s also a great day to plan an entertaining outing or social event. Go wild!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have your thinking cap on, which is why you might come up with excellent ideas about how to make home improvements or do something to where you live that will please you. Likewise, family discussions will be lively and informative.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Bernadette Peters (1948) shares your birthday. You have such a warm glow about you, you can light up the lives of others. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Expect new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. It’s time to take action, initiative and define your goals. Be courageous and open any door!

