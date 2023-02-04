The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Buck of the Week gets ready for Valentines Day rs

A deer photo apt for Valentine’s Day, more on Chicago’s urban and suburban turkeys, the shortening of ice fishing in Wisconsin and a note on protecting the Boundary Waters are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A deer photo from Chicago that is apt for a Valentine’s Day reminder.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Paul Vriend photographed these deer Monday in Chicago and emailed, “If you need a Valentines Day Buck of the Week, I thought this was kind of cute.” Always good to remember that Valentine’s Day is coming quickly.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I know we have a resident flock numbering about 25-28ish [wild turkeys] over in and around William Powers! I have been receiving more and more turkey questions by them popping up in a wide variety of neighborhoods in the Chicagoland region!” Nicky Strahl, wildlife/hunter heritage biologist

A: Maybe the incidental reports within Chicago city limits will soon turn into a resident flock. Strahl’s note was in response to Jay’s Damm’s email in last Saturday’s notes about a new resident wild turkey in his neighborhood of Tinley Park.

A wild turkey taking up residence in Tinley Park. Credit: Jay Damm

BIG NUMBER

24: Days ice-fishing season is shorter in Wisconsin since 1976, based on data collection, via winter 2022 Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine.

LAST WORD

“The time I’ve spent in the Boundary Waters - especially with my family by my side - are memories I deeply cherish. Today’s decision by this administration to protect these unique public lands and waters will not only conserve an irreplaceable landscape; it also will ensure that experiences like mine will be possible for all Americans and their families to enjoy, forever.”

Land Tawney, CEO of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, on the moratorium on mineral extraction to protect the Rainy River watershed and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness,

WILD TIMES

 FISH GATHERINGS

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Wisconsin guide Collin Schlicht, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Guide Mike Norris, “Springtime smallmouth bass—Preparation and Tactics,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Ken “Husker” O’Malley on local opportunities on ice and best ways to approach them, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:30 p.m.

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Feb. 11: Paddlers Guide to Safety, Antioch, Evan Sheriff, evanmichaelsheriff@gmail.com

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Through Sunday, Feb. 5:All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Friday, Feb. 10, to Feb. 12:LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda

Next weekend, Feb. 11-12:NICC Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, Chain O’Lakes, headquartered on Thirsty Turtle Beach on Channel Lake, Antioch

Next Saturday, Feb. 11:Hard Water Classic, Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville

Next Saturday, Feb. 11:Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip

