The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn

We are a sanctuary city in Chicago, welcoming to all. Uplifting those who have arrived at our doorsteps from all corners of the world is in our DNA.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn
Asylum seekers carry personal belongings into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Asylum seekers carry personal belongings into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There was pushback when asylum seekers started trickling into the Woodlawn neighborhood last Thursday.

The protest, however, was only two men strong — and we think that’s a positive sign that most in the community will welcome the migrants.

After the pair initially stood in front of the CTA bus transporting the small group of migrants, they didn’t block the vehicle when it reversed and made its way toward an entryway of the former James Wadsworth Elementary School, where the migrants will be temporarily housed.

Related

Sure, the two men said they’re still dismayed over the city’s handling of its plans to use the vacant school as a shelter. And yes, the city erred with an initial lack of communication about the matter, and then by scheduling a community forum on the plan during the holidays.

But the city sought to make matters worse right by holding another meeting. And a city official admitted the “huge mistake” of not conferring fully with residents and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) beforehand.

Now it’s time to move forward, given the pressing need for shelter for the influx of migrants arriving in our city.

Communication and cooperation will be key. Mayor Lori Lightfoot must keep her promise to regularly send updates to Taylor, who in return should make it clear the community welcomes the asylum seekers.

Editorial

Editorial

We are a sanctuary city in Chicago, welcoming to all. Uplifting those who have arrived at our doorstep from all corners of the world is in our DNA. The temporary shelter in Woodlawn is an example of that hospitality.

Thousands of asylum seekers have been sent to Chicago from various states, including Colorado and Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t faltered with his inhumane political stunt of sending busloads of migrants to Democrat-led cities.

The city has had to scramble to provide shelter for the migrants since August. The $20 million Chicago is set to receive for housing and services will help, but challenges remain.

By working together, Chicago won’t lose sight of what it stands for as a diverse city. The frustrations of South Side residents living in long-neglected neighborhoods are important but shouldn’t be pitted against the needs of desperate asylum seekers facing an uphill battle to start fresh in new country.

The city has other similar locations around Chicago, including a shelter in a former Chicago public school at 26th Street and Calumet Avenue.

We hope the Wadsworth plan joins the list, and that any naysayers come to embrace having their community serve as a steppingstone for their new neighbors.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
As libraries turn the page on bookmobiles, something is lost
State should move quickly to create a park along unused Route 53 right of way in Lake County
Cook County’s financial divide is a local example of how policies favor the rich
When a $1 million police lawsuit settlement is about more than money
Chicago’s future depends on your vote
COVID emergencies are about to end, so take advantage of free vaccines, tests now
The Latest
Pritzker__2_.jpg
News
Pritzker sets aside $40 million for industrial growth
The state grants would be available for work on parcels of at least 200 acres.
By David Roeder
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teen won’t speak to her dad but still expects a present
Birthday’s coming up for the girl who cut off communication with her father eight months ago because he criticized her favorite boy band.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Demonstrators protest outside the Chicago Board of Trade Building in 2015, calling for a tax on stock and futures trading.
Chicago Enterprise
The tax that won’t die — and other revenue plans — surface in city election
Seeking influence in ward races is a group, United Working Families, that has argued for tax hikes that target the rich but could chase businesses and suburbanites from the city.
By David Roeder
 
Desert Storm Brings Snow but Leaves Skies Blue
Letters to the Editor
End wildlife killing contests in Illinois
Wildlife is not owned by the small percentage of those who participate in killing contests. Wildlife is important to everyone, and our public policies should reflect that.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Waukegan Public Library bookmobile in 2005.
Editorials
As libraries turn the page on bookmobiles, something is lost
Many people fondly recall bookmobiles as rolling sanctuaries where they learned their love of books.
By CST Editorial Board
 