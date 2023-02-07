Finding big shed antlers

Jim Jeffries found two big sheds Sunday in Lake County.

“First one measured in on the tape at 15 inches tall,” his brother Tom emailed. “It seems like more and more bucks are starting to drop their antlers, though some are still holding from what we saw this weekend.”

That seems apt with the peak for white-tailed deer dropping antlers in Illinois being around mid-February. Multiple reports came in over the past weekend.

SOTW, the celebration of shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy, either Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times or in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

