The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Outdoors Sports

If you ever dreamed of being a conservation police officer

Here’s your opportunity if you would like a chance to become a CPO for Illinois.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE If you ever dreamed of being a conservation police officer
A file photo of conservation police officers in the field.

A file photo of conservation police officers in the field.

Dale Bowman

A bunch of readers have mentioned over the years how they would like to become a conservation police officer.

Well, there were years (going on decades) where there weren’t many opportunities, but now there is another opportunity.

Here is the word (I suggest reading carefully if you’re serious about the chance) from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee.

Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.

IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees. Applications must be submitted electronically by March 3. Instructions for applying can be found at https://bit.ly/2023CPOtrainees. Criteria to be considered:

Must be not less than 21 years of age, or at least 20 years of age and have successfully completed an associate degree or 60 credit hours at an accredited college or university;

OR three or more years of active-duty military service, honorably discharged prior to applying;

OR military service (active, Reserve, or National Guard), currently serving or honorably discharged, with one or more of the following medals: Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal.

For additional eligibility information, visit https://bit.ly/CPOrequirements. IDNR offers competitive pay and benefits, including affordable, employer-sponsored health care; dental and vision insurance; pension; employer-furnished equipment; take-home patrol vehicle; flexible scheduling; and more.

The hiring process will consist of:

application submission

physical fitness and swimming proficiency tests

in-person interview

medical examination

psychological examination

background investigation

Unless previously certified as a police officer in Illinois, selected applicants will be required to complete a paid, 16-week police certification at the Illinois State Police Academy. An additional paid, 14-week Conservation Academy must be completed as a condition of employment. During these training academies, selected applicants will be provided meals and lodging on site Monday through Friday.

For more information, applicants may call or email a recruiting officer:

Conservation Police Officer Tom Davis, thomas.davis@illinois.gov, 847-404-3596

Conservation Police Officer Isaac Gerard, isaac.gerard@illinois.gov, 309-214-0203

Next Up In Outdoors
Jim Kopjo delivers an impromptu ice-fishing class
Hurry and get ice fishing in while you can
Finding big shed antlers
A day ice fishing pays off with a trophy ‘gator’
Buck of the Week gets ready for Valentines Day
Visiting with the new IDNR director in Springfield
The Latest
Cuban salsa queen Celia Cruz poses for photographers as she arrives at the 3rd annual Latin Grammy Awards in this Sept. 18, 2002, file photo.
Celia Cruz to be featured on U.S. quarter
The late singer will be the first Afro Caribbean woman to appear on the U.S. quarter. The U.S. Mint is honoring Cruz through the American Women Quarters Program.
By USA TODAY
 
A 19-year-old was charged in connection to a May 29, 2022 shooting in River North.
Suburban Chicago
7-Eleven to pay $91 million to suburban man who lost both legs in storefront crash
The man’s legs were crushed in 2017 when a driver plowed into a Bensenville store, one of thousands of similar crashes at 7-Elevens across the U.S., attorneys said.
By Andy Grimm
 
Chicago mayoral candidates (from left) Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia participate in a mayoral forum at the University of Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Elections
Paul Vallas focus of attacks at WBEZ/Sun-Times mayoral forum
Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas has blanketed airwaves with commercials on the crime issue, and recent internal and external polls show him leading the pack or near the top. That may be why Vallas was the biggest target Wednesday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (left); Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center); U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (right).
La Voz Chicago
ENCUESTA: Los números indican problemas para la reelección de Lightfoot
Tres de cada cinco votantes desaprueban del trabajo de la alcaldesa en su primer mandato, más de la mitad tienen una opinión desfavorable de ella y el 71% piensa que la ciudad va por mal camino.
By Tina Sfondeles and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
weHearYou_littleVillage_120822_digital_1_EventChorus_generic__1_.png
News
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
Talk with our journalists, including our new executive editor, at one of our upcoming community listening sessions.
By Sun-Times staff
 