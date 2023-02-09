Ice fishing/winter festival, outdoors show & decoy show
The NICC Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, the Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show and the Henry Decoy Show headline Go & Show this week.
The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here with multiple updates since the Go & Show last week. Here’s a rundown of a few notable events this week:
- The 63rd NICC Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival is on the Chain O’Lakes, headquartered on Thirsty Turtle Marina on Channel Lake in Antioch on Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s the is the longest continuously run winter event in Illinois.
- The Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show is Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Village Sportsman’s Club in Alsip. It’s $5. If I have wheels, which depends on the last kid and my wife, I want to poke my head in.
- The Henry Decoy Show is Sunday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe for the first time. My plan is to be there. This stuff fascinates me.
