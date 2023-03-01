The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
MLB Sports

Orioles, Pirates don’t need umpires to finish game

The teams played an unneeded bottom of the ninth so players could get in more work.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Orioles, Pirates don’t need umpires to finish game
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Chris Owings forces an out against Baltimore Orioles’ Jordan Westburg near second base.

The Orioles and Pirates decided to keep playing even after the umpires left.

Brynn Anderson/AP

BRADENTON, Fla. — There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.

The umpires were done with their day’s work after Baltimore’s Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.

But after the umps left the field, the teams kept going and played the bottom of the ninth after Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde had a quick discussion and decided to keep going.

The Orioles wanted to get some work on the mound for right-hander Ofreidy Gómez. Teams occasionally agree to shorten or lengthen spring training games depending on needs.

With the umpires gone, the balls and strikes were called by the catcher, just like is done in so many backyard games. Maverick Handley, a non-roster invitee who has never played about the Double-A level, was behind the plate for the Orioles.

Under Major League Baseball protocol, umpires in spring training aren’t obligated to proceed to the bottom of the ninth after a game has been played to a finish — the possibility of a needless injury, perhaps on a foul tip striking the plate ump, is among the concerns.

It has happened that umpires have permitted play to continue and kept working, but they aren’t required to allow it. Such situations are subject to discussion and agreement among all sides.

Next Up In MLB
MLB could take over local broadcasts for 17 teams
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki diagnosed with ‘moderate’ oblique strain
Pitch clock surprises Cubs’ Drew Smyly: ‘I didn’t think it was going to be an issue’
Manager Pedro Grifol to White Sox players: Respect game, fans with appropriate effort
‘No panic’ in White Sox shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele ‘in a really good spot’ despite arm fatigue
The Latest
A vial of Eli Lilly’s Humalog insulin in New York.
Health
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Lilly’s changes come as lawmakers pressure drugmakers to do something about soaring prices.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Sports Media
MLB could take over local broadcasts for 17 teams
The Cubs and White Sox would not be affected by any broadcast reshuffling.
By Associated Press
 
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter plays in the championship game in January.
Bears
Arrest warrant issued for top draft prospect Jalen Carter
Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors, by the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) Police Department in relation to the death of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy in January.
By Patrick Finley
 
Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse.
NBA
Kobe Bryant family agrees to $28.5 million settlement over crash site photos
The figure includes a newly agreed upon payment from the county of $13.5 million along with the $15 million a federal jury awarded Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, at a trial in August.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A man shovels out his car after a big snow in 2021.
Weather
Rain or snow coming later this week; NWS says stay tuned
The National Weather Service is tracking a storm that could bring a “decent accumulation” of snow.
By Stefano Esposito
 