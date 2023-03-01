The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Kiss announce final dates of their farewell tour, including Rosemont concert

The show is among the last dates on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ final road trek, which kicks off Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
KISS — Gene Simmons (foreground from left), Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley, and Eric Singer on drums — performs at the the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Aug. 29, 2019. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour,

Music fans can rock and roll all night one last time in Rosemont when Kiss arrives for a concert on Nov. 27 at the Allstate Arena (6920 N. Mannheim).

The show is among the last dates on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ The End of the Road Tour, which kicks off Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, and culminates with two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1-2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement released Wednesday, announcing the tour dates.

A Kiss Army ticket presale kicks off at 10 a.m. March 6, followed by a Livenation presale at 10 a.m. March 9, both at ticketmaster.com.

General onsale begins at 10 a.m. March 10 also at ticketmaster.com.

The band currrently features original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

Visit kissonline.com for complete information.

Here are the dates for the tour:

  • Oct. 29: Austin, TX, Moody Center
  • Nov. 1: Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena
  • Nov. 3: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
  • Nov. 6: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
  • Nov. 8: Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena
  • Nov. 10: Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place
  • Nov. 12: Calgary, AB, Canada, Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Nov. 13: Saskatoon, SK, Canada,  SaskTel Centre
  • Nov. 15: Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
  • Nov. 18: Montreal, QC, Canada, Centre Bell
  • Nov. 19: Quebec, QC, Canada, Videotron Centre
  • Nov. 21: Ottawa, ON, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre
  • Nov. 22: Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena
  • Nov. 24: Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Nov. 25: Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Nov. 27: Rosemont, Allstate Arena
  • Nov. 29: Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
  • Dec. 1: New York, Madison Square Garden
  • Dec. 2:  New York, Madison Square Garden
