The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Nissan recalls more than 809,000 Rogue SUVs because a key defect can cut off engine

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that might not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Nissan recalls more than 809,000 Rogue SUVs because a key defect can cut off engine
A Nissan logo. Nissan’s recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years and Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan’s recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years and Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Shuji Kajiyama / AP

Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small sport-utility vehicles in the United States and Canada because of a key problem that can cause the ignition to shut off while the vehicles are being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years and Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that might not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

That can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash, according to the automaker, which says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet.

Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then, Nissan says, they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs.

The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealer.

Next Up In News
Man facing murder charges in pair of shootings, miles apart, in under an hour last fall
Gurnee man drives into tree while arguing with passenger in Beach Park
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown resigns
Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan
Woman fatally shot in Austin
Fresh on the runoff trail, Johnson vows to provide ‘what the families want’ — not rival’s ‘failed politics of old’
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man facing murder charges in pair of shootings, miles apart, in under an hour last fall
Malik Bloxton, 26, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Wednesday by Judge Barbara Dawkins at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan star in “Annie” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago March 2-8: The Mix
The family musical “Annie,” the dancers of Alvin Ailey and new interactive art at Navy Pier are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Two people were injured when a man purposely drove into a tree during an argument Mar. 1, 2023 in Beach Park.
Crime
Gurnee man drives into tree while arguing with passenger in Beach Park
The man, 68, and a 36-year-old woman were arguing when the man said he was going to “end both of their lives,” sped up and struck a tree, authorities said. Both were injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown addresses reporters at City Hall on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
City Hall
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown resigns
Every one of the eight mayoral challengers vowed to fire Brown as their first order of business, including the two remaining candidates in the April 4 runoff, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jeylu Gutierrez, joins Jesús “Chuy” García election night party at the Apollo’s 2000 Theatre. Gutierrez had a commanding lead in the race for the 14th Ward seat on the City Council.
La Voz Chicago
Varias contiendas de concejales podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta
Por lo menos 10 de las 40 contiendas disputadas podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta, lo que ocurre cuando hay más de dos candidatos en una contienda y nadie asegura más del 50% del voto.
By Robert HerguthMatthew Hendrickson, and 1 more
 