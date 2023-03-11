The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Long-suffering Moline beats Benet to finally win its state title

Brock Harding led Moline to a victory against Benet in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Long-suffering Moline beats Benet to finally win its state title
Moline’s Brock Harding (2) reacts during the state championship game against Benet at State Farm Center.

Moline’s Brock Harding (2) reacts during the state championship game against Benet at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN—Every summer, all over the state, there are major transfers that change the high school basketball hopes and expectations of schools and towns.

It happened in Joliet, when Jeremy Fears Jr. transferred back home to Joliet West. In Chicago, Kenwood and Simeon added future college basketball players.

In Moline, it was the arrival of 6-10 Iowa recruit Owen Freeman that changed everything.

Freeman left Bradley-Bourbonnais and joined fellow Iowa recruit Brock Harding, his club basketball teammate, in Moline.

From then on, the state title was the goal.

The Maroons have a tortured history at the state tournament. Moline is a proud basketball town, but it has never won a title and had not appeared in a state championship game since 1951.

Until Saturday.

The Maroons shook off the disappointment of fourth place finishes in 1934, 1935, 1945, a third place finish in 1940 and that runner-up in 1951.

Harding started hot and stayed aggressive and Moline led most of the way to a 59-42 victory against Benet in the Class 4A state championship game at State Farm Center.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Harding said. “People told me teams not from Chicago or the ‘burbs don’t win it. We came here and shut them all up.”

Harding led the Maroons (35-3) with 28 points. Freeman had six points and nine rebounds and Jasper Ogburn added eight points.

“It’s so special to bring the championship back to a town like Moline,” Freeman said. “The community has been great. I can’t wait to celebrate.”

Benet basically played without leading scorer and rebounder Brady Kunka, who injured his ankle early in Friday’s semifinal win against Downers Grove North. He checked in briefly late in the game with the Redwings trailing by 20.

“[Harding] is an unbelievable player and he has the ability to control the game,” Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said. “They controlled it more than it got away from us. My hat is off to them, it was a well-executed gameplan.”

Brayden Fagbemi and Andy Nash each scored 12 for Benet (35-2) and Nik Abusara added 10 points and five rebounds. The Redwings shot 3 of 12 from three-point range and were 16-for-42 from the field.

Benet has never won a state title, this is its third loss in the 4A championship game in the last decade, coming after second place finishes in 2014 and 2016.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Heidkamp said. “They gave us an unbelievable season. I couldn’t be prouder of my team and what they did for the school and the community.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Robert Smith loses his final game as Metamora beats Simeon for 3A title
DePaul Prep beats Bloomington Central Catholic to win its first state title
Gibault wins 1A title, ends Scales Mounds’ Cinderella run
Iowa recruit Brock Harding drives Moline to 4A championship game
Impressive, balanced Benet beats New Trier to earn a spot in 4A title game
Sophomore Phoenix Gill lives up to the family name, sparkles in Champaign
The Latest
Brayden Point celebrates.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ scrappy effort yet again undone by late goal in loss to Lightning
The Hawks’ losses on their three-game road trip all followed similar scripts — including on Saturday, when Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal with 59 seconds left as the Lightning defeated the Hawks 3-1.
By Ben Pope
 
Coby White
Bulls
Physicality is here to stay for guard Coby White — Bull or no Bull
White spent the offseason building up his body, as well as studying the art of physicality from Alex Caruso, and the result has been seen on both ends of the floor
By Joe Cowley
 
A 75-year-old Iggy Pop plays to a sold-out crowd Friday night at the Salt Shed in Chicago.&nbsp;
Music
Iggy Pop unstoppable in electrifying performance at the Salt Shed
The septuagenarian delivered what is sure to be one of the best shows of 2023.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Hayden Wesneski
Cubs
Hayden Wesneski making his case for fifth-starter job
Righty throws four perfect innings Saturday vs. Dodgers
By Mark Gonzales
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday on the home of a Chicago firefighter in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue less than 24 hours after a fire broke out at the Montclare neighborhood house on the Northwest Side.
Metro/State
Firefighter whose family died in fire at home donates organs so others can live
The fore Tuesday at firefighter Walter Stewart’s Montclare home while he was on duty has now claimed the lives of his wife and three children.
By Allison Novelo and Michael Sneed
 