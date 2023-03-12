State Finals notebook: Crowds, shot clocks and coaching changes

Two years in, the Illinois High School Association’s decision to move the State Finals back to Champaign looks like an overwhelming success.

Crowds are clearly up and there is genuine excitement around the “Championship Saturday” featuring the four state title games.

The Class 3A and 4A title games were embarrassing the last several years in Peoria. The IHSA’s main focus had to be protecting and strengthening the championship game.

There were complaints from fans and coaches this weekend about the third place game times and it is a little awkward that the 1A and 2A teams play semis on Thursday and then disappear for a day.

But those are small quibbles. The first priority had to be saving the championship games and the organization got the job done. That’s no small feat. This isn’t 1970 or even 2000. Competing entertainment options are everywhere.

The shot clock

The IHSA allowed shot clocks at pre-approved tournaments and shootouts this season. But the 35-second shot clock was not a part of the state tournament.

The top complaint from coaches and fans this weekend was not about formats or locations. It was the lack of a shot clock.

“We absolutely need a shot clock at the state tournament,” St. Charles East coach Patrick Woods said. “I mean no disrespect towards [Moline coach Sean Taylor]. But as soon as Moline got the lead, they started spreading the game out. And good for them. It worked twice and they won the state championship. But everyone was leaving with five to six minutes left.”

Woods is part of a vocal group of coaches that has advocated for the shot clock for more than two years. The IHSA’s decision to allow the shot clock at select events was a direct result of their efforts. Young coach Tyrone Slaughter and Evanston’s Mike Ellis were also involved.

“There were numerous games throughout the state playoffs that would have benefitted from a shot clock,” Woods said. “Like the Geneva-Benet game that was 31-28 with long, long possessions. It’s just my personal opinion that it makes the game more exciting. It’s a lot easier to play keep away than to score.”

More than 30 events (boys and girls) used the shot clock this season, including the Chicago Elie Classic and several major holiday tournaments. The IHSA referred to it as an “experimental period.” The plan for next season is unknown.

Coaching changes

Simeon announced over the summer that Tim Flowers, a former Wolverines star and current assistant coach, will take over for Robert Smith next season.

Flowers stepped and took over many of Smith’s traditional duties over the past two seasons, so he’s been preparing for the role. But those are huge shoes to fill and the city will be watching. Don’t expect much of a grace period for Flowers. The pressure will be on from the start and Simeon returns only two experienced players, Rashad McKinnie and Lorenzo Shields.

Two high-profile jobs opened last week: West Aurora and Marian Catholic.

Mike Taylor stepped down after 20 years at Marian. He was one of the area’s most respected coaches, building the Spartans into a power. Taylor went 357-221 at the Chicago Heights school, winning five East Suburban Catholic titles, three sectionals and finished third in Class 3A in 2018.

West Aurora parted ways with Johnson, who took over for legendary coach Gordie Kerkman in 2015. Johnson went 129-102 and led the Blackhawks to a sectional title in 2018.