The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

Illinois — its flaws on full display — bounced quickly from NCAAs by Arkansas 73-63

There won’t be much of anything worth remembering about the Illini’s loss to the Razorbacks, and, truth be told, there might be only one thing: The Illini didn’t show up until it was too late.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Illinois — its flaws on full display — bounced quickly from NCAAs by Arkansas 73-63
Illinois v Arkansas

Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Coleman Hawkins defend against Arkansas’ Davonte Davis in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DES MOINES — It didn’t take long at all to realize that, sadly — but not surprisingly — Illinois’ men’s basketball team wasn’t about to change its ways and make something special out of this latest March opportunity.

Right from the start of a Thursday matchup against Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, there was zero flow to the Illini offense. There were careless, nervy turnovers by veterans who needed to be better than that. For most of the first half, there were essentially no contributions from transfers and key starters Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja.

Coach Brad Underwood and his staff didn’t do anything discernibly helpful, either.

There won’t be much of anything worth remembering about ninth-seeded Illinois’ 73-63 loss to the eighth-seeded Arkansas, and, truth be told, there might be only one thing:

The Illini didn’t show up. Not until the second half, anyway, picking up on one of the not-so-great themes of their season.

They surely didn’t have any fun for much of this game, which was what Underwood said he wanted them to have — to bring a free-and-easy disposition to the arena after a season when so much seemed strained and unsatisfying.

The second half got vaguely interested at a couple of different points — and very interesting, all too briefly, after the deficit was cut to five in a late-game spurt led by RJ Melendez — but the Illini never truly threatened an opponent that was under .500 in the Southeastern Conference and loaded with freshmen. The Hogs played with higher intensity early on, when the dye was cast.

Arkansas has a pair of projected lottery picks in freshmen Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., but the talent on the floor wasn’t the difference in this game. It was the Illini — plenty talented themselves — struggling without a true point guard and not fitting together as an even close to smooth offensive operation.

To the end, Underwood could do nothing about it. He now is 2-3 in the tournament at Illinois, which still hasn’t made it past the first weekend since 2005.

Illinois finished 20-13. Arkansas (21-13) will face West Region No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday.

Next Up In College Sports
Chris Collins has Northwestern back on college basketball’s biggest stage
It’s now or never for Illinois, which opens NCAAs against similarly flawed Arkansas
Shauna Green showing Illini women the way
Thanks to Chris Lowery — a former Sweet 16 head coach — Northwestern’s ‘D’ never rests
South Carolina goes entire season at No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
Alabama, Houston lead last AP men’s basketball poll before NCAA Tournament
The Latest
Simeon’s Andre Crews (4) runs the ball in front of Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot (7).
High School Football
Football notebook: Marquise Lightfoot makes visits, Andre Crews reclassifies, Loyola hires Desherow
Like most kids, Marquise Lightfoot tried out about every sport: baseball, swimming, basketball.
By Mike Clark
 
Palm trees stand next to a Walgreens pharmacy in Los Angeles, Friday, March 10, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday withdrew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy giant indicated it would not sell an abortion pill by mail in some conservative-led states. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ORG XMIT: CAJH101
Business
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer caught in political furor over sale of abortion drug mifepristone
After the pharmacy giant said it would no longer sell an abortion pill in 21 states, California threatened to cut a major contract, boycott calls grew, and its stock price dropped.
By Adrienne Samuels Gibbs
 
The anti-diabetic medication Ozempic (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk” is being touted for its weight loss capabilities as well, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and patients finding out their insurers may not cover the cost.
Well
Anti-obesity drug demand expected to skyrocket, but will insurance cover the cost?
New weight loss drugs can cost more than $1,000 a month, but most health plans don’t cover them.
By Karen Weintraub | USA Today
 
Lucas Giolito. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-times)
White Sox
Lucas Giolito keeps things moving, looks sharp in B game
Oscar Colas plays center field for first time in spring
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson prepare for a Mayoral Forum on March 8 at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower.
Letters to the Editor
Stance on SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail may prove dangerous for mayoral candidates
Voter vehemence on both sides of the proposed new bail law could cost the candidates votes.
By Letters to the Editor
 