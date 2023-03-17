At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Please join us for the next At the Table show for a deep dive into the Chicago mayoral campaign.

Our host, Lynn Sweet, will have a conversation with the two Chicago-area freshmen in Congress, Illinois Democrats Jonathan Jackson (IL-01) and Delia Ramirez (IL-03).

Plus, analyzing the Chicago mayoral race with our panel: political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman.

Stream the conversation on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now to get a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.