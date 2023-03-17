The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
At the Table News Videos

At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet will be joined by freshmen in Congress, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, and political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman to discuss the Chicago mayoral campaign on March 23.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE At the Table with Lynn Sweet
ATT_021622_memberExclusive_eventChorus_1__1_.png

At the Table with Lynn Sweet | March 23, 2023

Please join us for the next At the Table show for a deep dive into the Chicago mayoral campaign.

Our host, Lynn Sweet, will have a conversation with the two Chicago-area freshmen in Congress, Illinois Democrats Jonathan Jackson (IL-01) and Delia Ramirez (IL-03). 

Plus, analyzing the Chicago mayoral race with our panel: political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman.

Stream the conversation on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT

RSVP now to get a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs. 

At the Table with Lynn Sweet
March 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT
RSVP

Next Up In Politics
Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
Weed’s impact on teenagers? UIC neuroscientist uses rats to study marijuana’s effects on adolescent brains
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood with 3 shootouts a day, boasted on Facebook, feds say
Allison Arwady, City Hall’s calming voice on COVID, hopes to stay on under next mayor
Big banks create $30 billion rescue package for troubled First Republic Bank
From handshakes to hand grenades: Vallas lobs his own verbal bombs in lively debate with Johnson
The Latest
Dozens of vendors at the Discount Mall and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) gather outside the Little Village mall Thursday, March 16, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Los vendedores del Discount Mall en La Villita piden más tiempo para mudarse
A pesar de una caravana de coches a la oficina del propietario del centro comercial, Novak Construction, en el lado noroeste, se mantiene el plazo de desalojo para el 26 de marzo.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson poses for a photo with former mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia after Garcia endorsed Johnson during a news conference at La Villita Community Church on the Southwest Side, Friday morning, March 17, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Chuy García respalda a Brandon Johnson para alcalde de Chicago
El derrotado retador a la alcaldía, Jesús “Chuy” García, respaldó el viernes a Brandon Johnson para la segunda vuelta de la alcaldía del 4 de abril, reuniendo a la fracturada familia de progresistas de Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Brothers Pedro Flores (left) and Margarito Flores, who rose from street-level Chicago drug dealers to the top of the cartel world.
La Voz Chicago
Esposas de los gemelos Flores se declaran culpables por complicidad
Lo harán oficial en las audiencias programadas para el mes que entra.Foto: Pedro y Margarito Flores.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Nurse practitioner Capri Reese (left) watches the monitor for a heart rhythm while respiratory therapist Khafran Alshahin performs chest compressions on an 80-year-old man suffering from COVID-19. Respiratory therapists Dennis Kelly and Malcolm Love (right), also look at the monitor. The 80-year-old man was one of three patients to die of the coronavirus at Roseland Community Hospital, Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020.
Coronavirus
3 years, 4 million cases, more than 36,000 deaths: Numbers shape Illinois’ dismal COVID-19 story
Statewide death toll now is nearing 37,000 — roughly the equivalent of wiping out the population of Calumet City. Chicago area accounts for nearly half the deaths — about 8,000 in the city, over 7,500 in suburban Cook County.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (left) and Jordan Love taking the field before a 2022 game against the Commanders.
Bears
What are the chances that Jordan Love will continue the Packers’ ownership of the Bears?
Aaron Rodgers’ pending move to the Jets doesn’t guarantee success for the Monsters of the Midway.
By Rick Morrissey
 