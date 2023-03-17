At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet will be joined by freshmen in Congress, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, and political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman to discuss the Chicago mayoral campaign on March 23.
Please join us for the next At the Table show for a deep dive into the Chicago mayoral campaign.
Our host, Lynn Sweet, will have a conversation with the two Chicago-area freshmen in Congress, Illinois Democrats Jonathan Jackson (IL-01) and Delia Ramirez (IL-03).
Plus, analyzing the Chicago mayoral race with our panel: political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman.
Stream the conversation on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
RSVP now to get a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.
