Horoscope for Sunday, March 19, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 5 to 10:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With Mercury in your sign now, you will be more chatty in the next two weeks. This is because you have something to say! The pace of your days will probably accelerate as well because you will be on the go with errands, short trips, plus learning and studying.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day to get the advice of someone older or more experienced. They might be a mentor figure or an older friend. They might even be a senior person in an organization. Whatever they say can help you to rethink future goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Do you think about this very much? If you outline what your hopes and expectations are, even in a general way, you will more likely achieve them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you are pondering travel plans, this is an excellent day to wade through the details and do some research to figure out where you want to go and how you want to do it. You might also admire or develop a crush on someone older.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances, insurance issues and anything that you own jointly with others will be productive. The result will be that you look better in the eyes of others. Note: You will love to study and learn in the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be cooperative with others. Listen to what they have to say. Very likely, you will hear some wise advice, which might open avenues in publishing, the media or something related to medicine or legal matters. (You never know where your next good idea will come from.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a productive day for you, which is why you will be willing to accept the duties and responsibilities that you have. You will finish what you begin, and take a disciplined approach to whatever you do. You will enjoy working with others as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Musicians, performers, artists and those involved in sports can benefit today through honing your technique. It will be easy to do so because you are focused and you see the rewards of perseverance and effort. “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” “Practice!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A family discussion or a talk with an older family member will be productive today. Quite possibly, you will see ways to better secure your home situation. You might also beautify where you live or entertain at home today. “I baked bread!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your mind is focused and you are willing to pay attention to details. Furthermore, you will persevere in whatever you’re doing, which is why you can learn something new. Someone older might help you or teach you something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be frugal with your money, which is why if you are shopping, you will buy something long-lasting and practical. Incidentally, be aware of the limitations of the moon alert. Nevertheless, you will enjoy entertaining loved ones and family at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With the moon in your sign today, things will tend to go your way. Admittedly, you will be more emotionally excitable. (Goes with the territory.) In discussion with others, you want to address serious topics and know what’s going on. If you can help in a practical way, you will.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rachel Blanchard (1976) shares your birthday. You are active and imaginative. You work tirelessly for what you want. You also have strong views and tend to stick to them. This is a quieter year for you. Slower paced. Focus on relationships, on your needs and what brings you happiness. Accept help if offered.

