The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Health News Politics

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife to invest $250 million in new Chicago research lab

The lab will harness brain power from Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife to invest $250 million in new Chicago research lab
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are investing $250 million to create a biomedical research facility in Chicago.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are investing $250 million to create a biomedical research facility in Chicago.

Screen shot from Chain Zuckerberg Initiative website

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are investing $250 million to create a biomedical research facility in Chicago that will bring together researchers from Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, officials announced Thursday.

The location of the facility — dubbed the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago — is yet to be determined.

Chicago beat out 58 other proposals from around the country to land funding for the facility.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will kick in $25 million to support the project. The governor said it “will take medical research to a new level.”

Researchers will be tasked with developing new technologies for studying and measuring human biology that will use embedded sensors and probes to collect biological signals from human tissues with unprecedented resolution.

Chicago’s biohub will be the second such facility funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The first was built in San Francisco with the aim of creating a network of biohub facilities to bring together leading research institutions in different regions.

“The Chicago biohub is going to build miniaturized sensors to understand how cells work together and interact within tissues,” Zuckerberg said in a video announcing the investment. “We’re then going to apply these technologies to measure and understand the inflammation in living human tissues because that plays a big part in our overall health. About 50% of all deaths can be attributed to inflammation-related diseases, including cancer, heart disease and dementia, so making progress here is pretty critical.”

Chan added: “And I think one of the things that is really cool is that if we can instrument these tissues and figure out what things go wrong early, then we can do something about it early.”

Zuckerberg closed by saying: “And at the end of the day, the breakthroughs from these biohubs are going to bring scientists closer to this goal of eradicating all diseases.”

Shana O. Kelley, a professor of chemistry and biomedical engineering at Northwestern, will serve as the hub’s president.

“The hub’s ultimate goal is to unite the region’s best researchers to improve understanding of inflammation, potentially leading to new treatments for the inflammatory conditions that underlie disease,” according to a statement from Northwestern University.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society’s toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education to addressing the needs of local communities. 

Next Up In News
‘I”m glad they were there’: Chicago police officer was killed in front of kids playing at school
Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White endorsing Vallas for mayor
Heavy snow, rain, slush — all possible for the Friday afternoon commute
In Haiti’s heart of gang war, one hospital stands its ground
Chicago police officer dies after exchanging gunfire ‘at close range’ with suspect in Gage Park
Starbucks in Milan now offering olive oil in your coffee
The Latest
Patrick Kane joined the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane, Rangers’ newest star, excited for ‘chance to play with a different organization’
The legendary Blackhawk wavered “back and forth” for weeks about whether or not to request a trade, he admitted Thursday before his Rangers debut. But it’s very real now: he is a New Yorker now.
By Ben Pope
 
Officer_Andres_Vasquez_Lasso.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Oficial Andrés Vásquez-Lasso muere después de balacera en Gage Park
Vasquez-Lasso estaba entre varios oficiales que respondieron a una llamada doméstica en la cuadra 5200 al sur de Spaulding Avenue.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 3 more
 
Officer_Andres_Vasquez_Lasso.jpeg
Crime
‘I”m glad they were there’: Chicago police officer was killed in front of kids playing at school
“There were a lot of kids because it happened in front of the school,” said a witness who called 911. “And they go there to play. And we thought it was safe, so we would go and let them play there. But now it’s changed.”
By Tom SchubaMichael Loria, and 1 more
 
Retiring Secretary of State Jesse White at his office in the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago on December 2, 2022.&nbsp;
City Hall
Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White endorsing Vallas for mayor
The endorsement from a man who four times got more votes than any other statewide candidate could give Vallas a major boost in his efforts to get the 20% of the Black vote strategists say he needs to win the April 4 mayoral runoff.
By Fran Spielman
 
FINAL_Poster.png
Sports Media
‘Last Comiskey’ documentary brings White Sox’ old ballpark back to life
Part 1 of the three-part series posts at 8 p.m. Thursday on You Tube. The others will post next Thursday and March 16 at the same time. The film is a passion project of Matt Flesch, 47, who had never done anything like this before.
By Jeff Agrest
 