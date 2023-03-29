In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 123-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: In-person conversation between Fidel Marquez and Michael McClain.

DATE: February 7, 2019.

TIME: 12:51 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: N/A

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MCCLAIN: So I prepared this for Madigan, all the things I’m responsible for-

MARQUEZ: That you’re responsible for? Okay.

MCCLAIN: -when I retired.

MARQUEZ: (Laughs.)

MCCLAIN: I handed it to him. He started reading it, and he says, uh, “I don’t think you’re done yet.” (Laughs). He gave it back to me.

MARQUEZ: That’s funny.

MCCLAIN: He wouldn’t take it. (Laughs.)

MARQUEZ: Is that like tendering your resignation, but it gets, uh, denied? It gets rejected?

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

(CLIP 1 END)

