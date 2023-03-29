The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 123-T

Michael McClain tells Marquez about a conversation he had with Madigan in which Madigan says, “

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 123-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: In-person conversation between Fidel Marquez and Michael McClain.

DATE: February 7, 2019.

TIME: 12:51 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: N/A

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MCCLAIN: So I prepared this for Madigan, all the things I’m responsible for-

MARQUEZ: That you’re responsible for? Okay.

MCCLAIN: -when I retired.

MARQUEZ: (Laughs.)

MCCLAIN: I handed it to him. He started reading it, and he says, uh, “I don’t think you’re done yet.” (Laughs). He gave it back to me.

MARQUEZ: That’s funny. 

MCCLAIN: He wouldn’t take it. (Laughs.)

MARQUEZ: Is that like tendering your resignation, but it gets, uh, denied? It gets rejected?

MCCLAIN: Yeah.

(CLIP 1 END)

Read the original conversation’s transcript here.

Next Up In News
Defense finally gets crack at feds’ key witness in ComEd bribery trial, says he was ‘scared’ when FBI agents came to his door
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station
14-year-old boy, man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
Jury awards $5 million to family of 84-year-old woman killed in crash with CPD vehicle
Pilsen communal baby shower offers wealth of resources to parents
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 83-T
McClain and Madigan discuss hiring Jeffrey Rush. McClain says: “-Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Richard Wooten and William Hall are running for a 6th Ward City Council post while Cornell Dantzler and Ronnie Mosley are facing off in the 21st Ward.
Elections
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Four community leaders vie for City Council seats left open by the departures of longtime alderpersons Sawyer and Brookins.
By Mariah Rush
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 113-T
McClain and Madigan discuss a job for Vanessa Berrios.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A man was killed in a shooting Mar. 17, 2023 on the West Side.
Crime
Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station
A woman was at an Austin gas station when someone pulled up in a car and a person got out and fired shots about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
By Kade Heather
 
Andre Drummond
Bulls
Bulls’ big Andre Drummond announces he’s focusing on his mental health
Drummond was away from the team on Wednesday, after announcing a day earlier that he was deleting all of his social media apps and changing his number so that he can “focus on my mental health.”
By Joe Cowley
 