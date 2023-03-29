In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 123-T
Michael McClain tells Marquez about a conversation he had with Madigan in which Madigan says, “
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: In-person conversation between Fidel Marquez and Michael McClain.
DATE: February 7, 2019.
TIME: 12:51 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: N/A
(CLIP 1 BEGINS)
MCCLAIN: So I prepared this for Madigan, all the things I’m responsible for-
MARQUEZ: That you’re responsible for? Okay.
MCCLAIN: -when I retired.
MARQUEZ: (Laughs.)
MCCLAIN: I handed it to him. He started reading it, and he says, uh, “I don’t think you’re done yet.” (Laughs). He gave it back to me.
MARQUEZ: That’s funny.
MCCLAIN: He wouldn’t take it. (Laughs.)
MARQUEZ: Is that like tendering your resignation, but it gets, uh, denied? It gets rejected?
MCCLAIN: Yeah.
(CLIP 1 END)
