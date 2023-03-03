Friday’s high school basketball scores

Friday, March 3, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL FINALS
BARRINGTON
Libertyville vs. Prospect, 7 p.m.
NEW TRIER
New Trier vs. Glenbrook North, 7 p.m.
BARTLETT
Benet vs. Geneva, 7 p.m.
ROCKFORD JEFFERSON
St. Charles East vs. Rockford Auburn, 7 p.m.
ST. RITA
Kenwood vs. Brother Rice, 7 p.m.
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Downers Grove North vs. Hinsdale Central, 7 p.m.
BOLINGBROOK
Joliet West vs. Oswego East, 7 p.m.
MOLINE
O’Fallon vs. Moline, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINALS
DE LA SALLE
Fenwick vs. St. Ignatius, 7 p.m.
GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL
Lake Forest vs. Grayslake Central, 7 p.m.
HILLCREST
Hillcrest vs. Lemont, 7 p.m.
GLENBARD SOUTH
Simeon vs. Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Marmion vs. Burlington Central, 7 p.m.
GALESBURG
Peoria Richwoods vs. Metamora, 7 p.m.
CENTRALIA
East St. Louis vs. Triad, 7 p.m.
DECATUR MACARTHUR
Decatur MacArthur vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINALS
NEWTON
Lawrenceville vs. Teutopolis, 7 p.m.
PINCKNEYVILLE
Pinckneyville vs. Breese Central, 7 p.m.
CHRIST THE KING
North Lawndale vs. DePaul Prep, 7 p.m.
JULIAN
Perspectives-LA vs. Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
JOHNSBURG
Aurora Christian vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7 p.m.
ORION
Princeton vs. Rockridge, 7 p.m.
HERSCHER
Pontiac vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
PLEASANT PLAINS
Normal U-High vs. Bloomington Central, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINALS
BUSHNELL-PRAIRIE CITY
Illini Bluffs vs. Camp Point Central, 7 p.m.
CALHOUN
Gibault Catholic vs. Springfield Calvary, 7 p.m.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Serena vs. St. Francis de Sales, 7 p.m.
HEYWORTH
Lexington vs. Bloomington Cornerstone, 7 p.m.
ALTAMONT
Altamont vs. Tuscola, 7 p.m.
GALLATIN COUNTY
Webber vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.
ELGIN
Hope Academy vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
EASTLAND
Fulton vs. Scales Mound, 7 p.m.