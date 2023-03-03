The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the IHSA state playoffs.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) and Ethan Thulin with a little chest bump after Thulin gets a late steal against Young.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Friday, March 3, 2023

Boys Basketball

IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL FINALS

BARRINGTON

Libertyville vs. Prospect, 7 p.m.

NEW TRIER

New Trier vs. Glenbrook North, 7 p.m.

BARTLETT

Benet vs. Geneva, 7 p.m.

ROCKFORD JEFFERSON

St. Charles East vs. Rockford Auburn, 7 p.m.

ST. RITA

Kenwood vs. Brother Rice, 7 p.m.

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Downers Grove North vs. Hinsdale Central, 7 p.m.

BOLINGBROOK

Joliet West vs. Oswego East, 7 p.m.

MOLINE

O’Fallon vs. Moline, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINALS

DE LA SALLE

Fenwick vs. St. Ignatius, 7 p.m.

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL

Lake Forest vs. Grayslake Central, 7 p.m.

HILLCREST

Hillcrest vs. Lemont, 7 p.m.

GLENBARD SOUTH

Simeon vs. Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Marmion vs. Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

GALESBURG

Peoria Richwoods vs. Metamora, 7 p.m.

CENTRALIA

East St. Louis vs. Triad, 7 p.m.

DECATUR MACARTHUR

Decatur MacArthur vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINALS

NEWTON

Lawrenceville vs. Teutopolis, 7 p.m.

PINCKNEYVILLE

Pinckneyville vs. Breese Central, 7 p.m.

CHRIST THE KING

North Lawndale vs. DePaul Prep, 7 p.m.

JULIAN

Perspectives-LA vs. Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

JOHNSBURG

Aurora Christian vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7 p.m.

ORION

Princeton vs. Rockridge, 7 p.m.

HERSCHER

Pontiac vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

PLEASANT PLAINS

Normal U-High vs. Bloomington Central, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINALS

BUSHNELL-PRAIRIE CITY

Illini Bluffs vs. Camp Point Central, 7 p.m.

CALHOUN

Gibault Catholic vs. Springfield Calvary, 7 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Serena vs. St. Francis de Sales, 7 p.m.

HEYWORTH

Lexington vs. Bloomington Cornerstone, 7 p.m.

ALTAMONT

Altamont vs. Tuscola, 7 p.m.

GALLATIN COUNTY

Webber vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

ELGIN

Hope Academy vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

EASTLAND

Fulton vs. Scales Mound, 7 p.m.

