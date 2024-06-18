Horoscope for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because you’re in a practical frame of mind, dealing with shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues and the wealth and resources of someone else is a good choice. You won’t hesitate to speak up. Meanwhile, you’re keen to beautify your home and tackle repairs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A discussion with someone older or more experienced might take place today. If so, listen because they have some helpful advice for you. (Hey, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.) It could pertain to financial matters because money is definitely on your mind right now.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This will be a productive day because you’re motivated to work and you’re in a relatively sensible frame of mind. (I say relatively because it’s possible to fall for an enticing idea that looks better than it actually is.) Keep your wits about you and don’t act on anything unless you’re sure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a useful day for you because if you take the time to practice something or hone a skill perhaps related to sports or the performing arts, you’ll make excellent progress! Your mind is determined and you’re willing to work to achieve results. Bravo!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A discussion with a parent or an older family member might take place. It could benefit you in terms of inheritances, estates or practical or financial help. With Mars at the top of your chart, you’re ambitious about exploring opportunities, which is a good thing. Listen to what is offered to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re in a practical frame of mind today, which is why you will be able to work with details or do routine work that you might normally avoid. Discussions with others will be serious, but hopefully, practical in a way that is helpful to you. Don’t hesitate to ask for assistance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel appeals! Meanwhile, discussions with bosses will be favorable because you make a great impression on others. Nevertheless, today your focus is on practical purchases as well as sensible ways to boost your earnings. Advice from someone older or more experienced might help you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign dancing favorably with Saturn, which will give you a sober, realistic view of life. It also means you will be able to put up with minor difficulties with patience. You might see practical ways to deal with a social situation or working with kids.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you have a chance, do seek out privacy and pleasant surroundings because this will appeal to you today. Or you might enjoy a walk in nature by yourself. (You like being outdoors.) Possibly, you will take a nap because this week you need more rest! Pamper yourself a bit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Someone, probably a female acquaintance, who is older or more experienced than you might have good advice for you today. Whatever they say might cause you to rethink your future goals, especially if you see a more practical or efficient approach.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In turn, you might be more concerned with financial matters and settling things the way you want them to be. This could relate to earnings, cash flow or something that you own.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to study or write. You might finish a project, a book or a manuscript. Because you have the patience to deal with detailed work, you might want to make travel plans for the future. (Home and family are a focus.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Richard Madden (1986) shares your birthday. You want life to be interesting! You’re charming, passionate and adventurous. You are serious about your profession. This year holds exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Be flexible so that you can go with the flow and seek out new opportunities. Travel is likely.

