The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

Big Ten tournament is Purdue’s to lose — and don’t be surprised when that happens

Snip or slip? Here are the chances of each team, in order of seeding, to cut down the nets at the United Center.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Big Ten tournament is Purdue’s to lose — and don’t be surprised when that happens
Illinois v Purdue

Zach Edey and Purdue struggled to put away Illinois in their last game.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Give us your tired, your poor, your muddled messes yearning to make threes.

Teams from all corners of the Big Ten world will feel Chicago’s warm embrace this week, from the good ones to the so-so ones to the “look away, it’s too painful to watch” ones. The 25th conference tournament — and the 11th played at the United Center — begins Wednesday.

On the chances of each squad, in order of seeding, to cut down the nets:

1. PURDUE (26-5, 15-5)

Next up: Michigan-Rutgers winner, 11 a.m. Friday, BTN.

Title odds: +175 on FanDuel.

Snip? National player of the year Zach Edey just has to stay on the floor, up his dominance a notch and — the biggie — get the help he needs from a standard-issue supporting cast.

Or slip? The Boilermakers have lost four of their last eight, including two to Indiana. If they don’t quickly get back in touch with their former selves, they’re going down. 

2. NORTHWESTERN (21-10, 12-8)

Next up: Illinois-Penn State winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday, BTN.

Title odds: +1000.

Iowa v Northwestern

Northwestern’s Boo Buie

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Snip? The Wildcats won six conference road games — which means they’re fearless — and have two scorers in Boo Buie and Chase Audige who can create their own looks in crunch time. So we’re telling you there’s a chance.

Or slip? What was that about a chance? Northwestern has the worst Big Ten tournament winning percentage (.283) of all.

3. INDIANA (21-10, 12-8)

Next up: TBD, approximately 8 p.m. Friday, BTN.

Title odds: +450.

Snip? Purdue fans’ heads will explode if the Hoosiers make it three-for-three against their in-state rivals on Sunday. Trayce Jackson-Davis’ path to the final looks a bit easier than Edey’s, too.

Or slip? You’ll never guess which iconic basketball school has gone home with a loss from every single Big Ten tournament. Yep, it’s true — IU, that’s who — as crazy as it sounds.

4. MICHIGAN STATE (19-11, 11-8)

Next up: TBD, approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, BTN.

Title odds: +700.

Snip? Sparty has the most tournament titles — six — and, this season, the best team three-point and free-throw percentages in the league. This squad is dangerous.

Or slip? Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Joey Hauser all are quality players, but there’s hardly a significant talent gap between MSU and the league’s other NCAA Tournament-bound teams. Any league foe can foul up Tom Izzo’s day.

5. IOWA (19-12, 11-9)

Next up: Wisconsin-Ohio State winner, approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN.

Title odds: +1000.

Snip? You didn’t think the Hawkeyes would win the title last year, but they did — from the No. 5 seed, no less. Kris Murray comes in on fire.

Or slip? The last two regular-season games — a blowout win at Indiana followed by a bad loss at home to Nebraska — were the Hawkeyes in a nutshell. Believe in them at your own risk.

6. MARYLAND (20-11, 11-9)

Next up: Nebraska-Minnesota winner, approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, BTN.

Title odds: +900.

Snip? Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young was at his best offensively in wins against Purdue, Northwestern and Indiana. A budding postseason star?

Or slip? The Terps remain a team that can get bogged down at the offensive end for painfully long stretches. Also, they’ve lost four straight away from home.

7. ILLINOIS (20-11, 11-9)

Next up: Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN.

Title odds: +1000.

Illinois v Purdue

Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Snip? Good Illinois beat UCLA and Texas, had a 7-1 stretch in conference play and outscored Purdue by 16 in the second half at Mackey Arena. There’s always a highly capable team in there somewhere.

Or slip? Bad Illinois throws the ball away, dribbles it off its feet, takes terrible shots and can’t get out of its own way. And that’s just during warmups.

8. MICHIGAN (17-14, 11-9)

Next up: Rutgers, 11 a.m. Thursday, BTN.

Title odds: +1800.

Snip? Hunter Dickinson is a rock down low and Kobe Bufkin comes in with his offense cranked up to an exciting level, and the on-the-bubble Wolverines have desperation on their side.

Or slip? The Wolverines were the 8 seed last year, too, and bowed out right away — and that squad was stronger than this one.

9. RUTGERS (18-13, 10-10)

Next up: Michigan, 11 a.m. Thursday, BTN.

Title odds: +3000.

Snip? The Scarlet Knights are — nothing new here — as stingy as it gets at the defensive end. Any chance a barrage of Cam Spencer threes is in the offing?

Or slip? Life on the bubble is extra-scary when your school has never made it past the quarterfinals.

10. PENN STATE (19-12, 10-10)

Next up: Illinois, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, BTN.

Title odds: +2500.

Snip? The Nittany Lions have Jalen Pickett — the best pure scorer in the conference — and are 3-0 this season against the Illini and Northwestern. Just put ’em through to the semis, right?

Or slip? It’s still just Penn State, people. Did somebody say “spring football”?

11. NEBRASKA (16-15, 9-11)

Next up: Minnesota, approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, BTN.

Title odds: +10000.

Snip? It’s sick and twisted yet also undeniable: With five wins in their last six games, the Huskers are — no kidding — the hottest team in the league.

Or slip? The spigot has been open at the offensive end lately, but nobody knows better than Huskers fans that it can be shut off at any moment.

12. WISCONSIN (17-13, 9-11)

Next up: Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, BTN.

Title odds: +5000.

Snip? There’s big-time bubble pressure, but the Badgers have an any-given-day shot against any foe. These are the same players who took Kansas to overtime and beat Marquette.

Or slip? But seriously, folks, this team is a barren husk of its early-season self.

13. OHIO STATE (13-18, 5-15)

Next up: Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, BTN.

Title odds: +7500.

Snip? The Buckeyes — right behind Michigan State with five tournament titles — put it together in their last three games, beating Illinois and Maryland and coming close at MSU.

Or slip? If you’re bad enough to have a 1-14 stretch in this season’s Big Ten, your goose is cooked.

14. MINNESOTA (8-21, 2-17)

Next up: Nebraska, approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, BTN.

Title odds: +25000.

Snip? How many Big Ten teams can say they beat California Baptist?

Or slip? How ’bout those Twins?

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern’s Chris Collins shares AP Big Ten Coach of the Year with Purdue’s Matt Painter
South Carolina lands at No. 1 in women’s basketball poll for 37th consecutive week; Iowa No. 2
Houston, UCLA top new AP men’s basketball poll
Brooks Barnhizer sparks Northwestern to victory, No. 2 seed in Big Ten tourney
No. 5 Purdue staves off Illinois’ second-half rally
NCAA committee proposals hope to shorten football games
The Latest
Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom makes a leaping catch during a Cubs Spring Training game versus the San Francisco Giants at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 02-25-2023.
Cubs
Soccer meets baseball: How training with a goalkeeper helped Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom at third base
Wisdom has already provided a defensive highlight this spring.
By Maddie Lee
 
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Aaron Rodgers’ flirtation with Jets may end up a boon to Bears
Tuesday, though, produced perhaps the most tangible sign that Rodgers could leave the NFC North and transfer his claim to the Bears franchise back to its rightful owner.
By Patrick Finley
 
Wyatt Kaiser takes a shot for Minnesota-Duluth last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser using lessons from training last summer to push toward NHL
Four months of work with Minnesota-based trainer Tommy Powers made Kaiser “faster and stronger than ever” for his junior season at Minnesota-Duluth. Now, the 20-year-old defenseman could potentially sign with the Hawks within the next few weeks.
By Ben Pope
 
Taste of Chicago entrance on Columbus Drive in 2019.
City Hall
Lightfoot proposal to move Taste of Chicago to park near Navy Pier opposed by local City Council members
Taste would be the same weekend as the city’s new NASCAR race — but with stock cars taking over Grant Park, the food fest would move to Polk Bros. Park next to the pier. Ald. Brendan Reilly called it a “planning disaster.”
By Fran Spielman
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol smiles in the dugout prior to a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners on Feb. 27 in Phoenix.
White Sox
Grifol school: White Sox’ first-year manager stressing details, fundamentals in camp
“You can’t win the World Series in spring training but you can lose it,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 