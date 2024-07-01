The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
Shooting on CTA bus on South Side kills man, wounds bus driver

About 12:15 a.m., a gunman and a man were fighting toward the back of the bus in the 3400 block of South State Street when the gunman opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-03.JPG

A man was killed and a CTA bus driver wounded in a shooting July 1, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and a CTA bus driver was wounded in a shooting on a bus early Monday in Douglas on the South Side.

About 12:15 a.m., the gunman was fighting with another man toward the back of the bus in the 3400 block of South State Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The man, approximately in his late 20s, was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The bus driver suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was also taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, officials said.

The gunman fled and no one was in custody.

