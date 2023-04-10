The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
News Nation/World

Police say 5 killed in downtown Louisville shooting; shooter is dead; 6 others hospitalized

Witnesses said they heard gunfire inside the bank building and people were taken from the scene in ambulances.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Police say 5 killed in downtown Louisville shooting; shooter is dead; 6 others hospitalized
1251327100.jpg

\Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to initial reports, there are multiple casualties but the shooter is no longer a threat.

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say five people have been killed in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville and the suspected shooter is also dead.

Police say six others were brought to the hospital after the Monday morning shooting.

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

Next Up In News
2 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Cubans seek solutions, solace in Santería amid crises
Home-based workers as a group grew younger, more diverse during the COVID pandemic
Downtown’s doldrums will soon land in Mayor-elect Johnson’s lap
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in key state of South Carolina
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers are both seeking their seats again
The Latest
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Demea Morris, 15, was found in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street sitting in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A doll depicting the Yoruba deity Yemayá is propped up on a chair before the start of a Santería ceremony at the home of Mandy Arrazcaeta in Havana, Cuba.
Religion
Cubans seek solutions, solace in Santería amid crises
A fusion of African religions and Catholicism, Santería was one of the few religious practices to endure through decades of prohibitions by Cuba’s communist government
By Associated Press
 
Lindsay Garfield, finance director for SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, working from home in New York early in the pandemic in 2020.
Business
Home-based workers as a group grew younger, more diverse during the COVID pandemic
“If only temporarily . . . the widespread adoption of home-based work was a defining feature of the pandemic era,” according to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
By Mike Schneider | AP
 
Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock looks on.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Alex Stalock checks all boxes as extremely deserving Masterton Trophy candidate
Stalock’s remarkable story of determination — overcoming myocarditis caused by COVID-19 to return to the NHL two years later — combined with his excellent goaltending this season and infectiously funny personality warrants strong consideration for the award.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Do I have to be nice to my unfaithful dad’s new partner?
He deeply hurt reader’s stepmom by cheating on her with this woman.
By Abigail Van Buren
 