Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Marinated beef top sirloin steak and asparagus makes your family gathering special

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Marinated beef top sirloin steak and asparagus.

Courtesy Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Marinated beef top sirloin steak and asparagus

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 15 minutes to 2 hours

Cooking time: 7 to 13 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 (1-pound) beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Combine vinaigrette and mustard in small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade. Place beef steaks and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Place asparagus in shallow microwave-safe dish; add 1/3 cup water. Cover and microwave on high (100% power) 3 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain asparagus. Add reserved marinade to asparagus; turn to coat. Set aside. Remove steaks from bag; discard marinade. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (or 8 to 13 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill), turning once, for medium-rare doneness. (Do not overcook.) During last 3 minutes of grilling, arrange asparagus on grill around steaks; grill 2 to 3 minutes, turning once. Season steaks and asparagus with salt and pepper to taste.

Per serving: 181 calories, 28 grams protein, 6 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 401 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Turkey chili

Makes 8 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 tablespoon roasted minced garlic (from jar)

1 1/4 pounds ground turkey breast

1 (1.25-ounce) packet less-sodium chili or Tex-Mex seasoning mix

2 (16-ounce) cans chili beans, with liquid

1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and green chilies (mild or original), with liquid

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

In a Dutch oven, heat oil on medium-high until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook 6 minutes or until browned. Reduce heat to medium; add turkey and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink. Mix in chili seasoning mix, beans, tomatoes and green chilies and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.

Per cup: 257 calories, 24 grams protein, 5 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 48 milligrams cholesterol, 562 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Jambalaya

Makes 5 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes, plus rice

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried basil

Dash cayenne pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans no-salt-added stewed tomatoes, with liquid

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

6 ounces andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained

3 cups hot cooked rice

1/2 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, tomato paste, basil, cayenne pepper, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, sausage and pimentos; cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Stir in rice and shrimp; cook 6 minutes or until shrimp are opaque.

Per serving: 328 calories, 15 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.3 grams saturated fat, 41 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 534 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Pizza squares

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Press 1 (13.5-ounce) can refrigerated pizza dough into a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan. Bake 12 minutes; remove from oven and spread with 1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese. Top with 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 2 ounces sliced turkey pepperoni, 2 sliced plum tomatoes, 1 sliced small yellow bell pepper and 1 teaspoon dried oregano. Return to oven and bake 6 more minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 10 squares and serve.

Huevos rancheros

In a 10-inch, nonstick skillet, mix 2 (15- to 19-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 1/2 cups mild or medium salsa and 1/3 cup water. Heat to boiling on medium-high, stirring frequently. Break 1 egg into a custard cup and slip into skillet on top of bean mixture; repeat immediately with 3 more eggs. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until eggs are cooked to desired firmness. To serve, sprinkle bean mixture and eggs with shredded pepper jack cheese and chopped fresh cilantro.

