Marinated beef top sirloin steak and asparagus makes your family gathering special

Marinated beef top sirloin steak and asparagus
Makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 15 minutes to 2 hours
Cooking time: 7 to 13 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 (1-pound) beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Combine vinaigrette and mustard in small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade. Place beef steaks and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Place asparagus in shallow microwave-safe dish; add 1/3 cup water. Cover and microwave on high (100% power) 3 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain asparagus. Add reserved marinade to asparagus; turn to coat. Set aside. Remove steaks from bag; discard marinade. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (or 8 to 13 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill), turning once, for medium-rare doneness. (Do not overcook.) During last 3 minutes of grilling, arrange asparagus on grill around steaks; grill 2 to 3 minutes, turning once. Season steaks and asparagus with salt and pepper to taste.
Per serving: 181 calories, 28 grams protein, 6 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 401 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.
Carb count: 0.5.
Turkey chili
Makes 8 cups
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: about 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 1/2 cups chopped onion
1 tablespoon roasted minced garlic (from jar)
1 1/4 pounds ground turkey breast
1 (1.25-ounce) packet less-sodium chili or Tex-Mex seasoning mix
2 (16-ounce) cans chili beans, with liquid
1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and green chilies (mild or original), with liquid
1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
In a Dutch oven, heat oil on medium-high until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook 6 minutes or until browned. Reduce heat to medium; add turkey and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink. Mix in chili seasoning mix, beans, tomatoes and green chilies and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.
Per cup: 257 calories, 24 grams protein, 5 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 48 milligrams cholesterol, 562 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.
Carb count: 2.
Jambalaya
Makes 5 servings
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: about 15 minutes, plus rice
INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped celery
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 teaspoon dried basil
Dash cayenne pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans no-salt-added stewed tomatoes, with liquid
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
6 ounces andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained
3 cups hot cooked rice
1/2 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp
Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, tomato paste, basil, cayenne pepper, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, sausage and pimentos; cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Stir in rice and shrimp; cook 6 minutes or until shrimp are opaque.
Per serving: 328 calories, 15 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.3 grams saturated fat, 41 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 534 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.
Carb count: 3.
Pizza squares
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Press 1 (13.5-ounce) can refrigerated pizza dough into a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan. Bake 12 minutes; remove from oven and spread with 1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese. Top with 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 2 ounces sliced turkey pepperoni, 2 sliced plum tomatoes, 1 sliced small yellow bell pepper and 1 teaspoon dried oregano. Return to oven and bake 6 more minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 10 squares and serve.
Huevos rancheros
In a 10-inch, nonstick skillet, mix 2 (15- to 19-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 1/2 cups mild or medium salsa and 1/3 cup water. Heat to boiling on medium-high, stirring frequently. Break 1 egg into a custard cup and slip into skillet on top of bean mixture; repeat immediately with 3 more eggs. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until eggs are cooked to desired firmness. To serve, sprinkle bean mixture and eggs with shredded pepper jack cheese and chopped fresh cilantro.