Horoscope for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a marvelous day for your sign because you feel upbeat, warm-hearted and ready to include everyone in your plans. Your confidence is strong and you feel happy. Indeed, others will admire your positive energy and want to be in your presence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’ll be in touch with your spiritual feelings or your inner world in a positive, uplifting way. Something might inspire you. Because Mercury is in your sign, you will want to tell someone else how you feel, which might be hard to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be open to involvement with groups, clubs and organizations because you will be happy to integrate with something that is bigger than yourself. You’re enthusiastic about ideas and want to share them with others. Oh yes, you feel the hype!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

“You look mahvelous darling, mahvelous!” Today you make a fabulous impression on everyone, especially authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers and even the police. This is because you look like a success! And success is sexy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do whatever you can to expand your horizons because this is what will make you feel fulfilled. Ideally, you want to travel — see new places, meet new faces. But you will also be inspired to learn something fascinating that is uplifting and edifying.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You couldn’t pick a better day to do financial negotiations, especially to discuss how to divide or share something like an inheritance. It’s also a great day to deal with shared property or to get money from the government or receive a loan or a mortgage or your fair share of something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Yesterday was a lovely day to schmooze, and today is even better! Do get out and meet people because you will have a wonderful time. Enjoy being with partners and close friends. However, you will also enjoy interacting with members of the general public. Everyone wants to see your face!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fabulous day for any kind of success that is work-related. To begin with, work-related travel will be inspiring and mind expanding. Work with groups if you can because you’ll get better results. Even your health feels vigorous and improved today. Pets might be a source of joy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Accept all invitations to party and enjoy the company of others today because this will give you great pleasure. Sports events, fun activities with kids, the entertainment world, movies, plays, picnics, barbecues — you name it — you want to have fun! It’s a lovely day for a date.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite your desire for privacy today, this is a wonderful day to entertain at home. Any kind of group gathering related to your family or your home will please you enormously. Not only that, it might benefit you in a practical way. (There’s always that.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel exuberant, upbeat and eager to schmooze with others. Enjoy time spent with siblings and relatives. Short trips, errands and appointments will be enjoyable because you have something to say to everyone. Oh yes, you’re full of positive ideas! Strong day for sales, marketing, teaching, writing and acting.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

“There’s gold in them thar hills!” In some way, you can boost your income today or begin to do something that will lead to increased wealth for you either now or in the future. Trust your money-making ideas. Listen to the advice of others. Some kind of group effort might benefit you financially. Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Trisha Helfer (1974) shares your birthday. You care passionately about justice and causes that are important to you. You are optimistic, energetic and always helpful. This year it’s time to focus on creating solid foundations for yourself. Keep things simple. It’s time to be grounded and level-headed.

