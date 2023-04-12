Man dies after being shot in Washington Park

A man has died after being shot early Wednesday in Washington Park, officals said.
Officers found the man in a car in the first block of East 57th Street with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
