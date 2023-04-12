The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Man dies after being shot in Washington Park

The man was in the 0-100 block of East 57th Street when he was shot in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after being shot early Wednesday in Washington Park, officals said.

Officers found the man in a car in the first block of East 57th Street with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

