Picture Chicago: This week’s 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Natalia Kavkun, widow of Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk, touches her forehead to his at his funeral at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Northwest Side, Thursday, April 13. Lt. Tchoryk, 55, a member of the department for 26 years, died April 5 while battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood — the second firefighter to die in the line of duty that week.