Friday, April 14, 2023
Natalia Kavkun, widow of Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk, touches her forehead to his at his funeral at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Northwest Side, Thursday, April 13. Lt. Tchoryk, 55, a member of the department for 26 years, died April 5 while battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood — the second firefighter to die in the line of duty that week.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Loved ones and colleagues remember a Chicago firefighter who died in the line of duty, residents celebrate Easter and more in our best pictures of the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Genevieve Meers Walker, 2, high-fives a person dressed as the Easter Bunny ahead of Easter at Berger (Albert) Park in Edgewater, Saturday, April 8. Dozens of kids attended a Chicago Park District event that featured an Easter egg hunt, face painting, crafts and physical activities.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police investigate the scene where 18-year-old Jacquis Irby, of Skokie, was killed and two 15-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University in Evanston, Wednesday, April 12.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Violinist Hilary Hahn, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s artist in residence, chats with students who created art to the sound of her music in a classroom at The Chicago High School for the Arts in Humboldt Park, Tuesday, April 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A child proudly holds up his bag full of eggs during an Easter egg hunt at the North Austin Center at 1841 N. Laramie Ave in North Austin, Sunday, April 9.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ernest Rionaula, portraying Jesus Christ, carries a cross during the 46th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, April 7.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

John Mellencamp performs at the Chicago Theatre, Thursday, April 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The body of Chicago Fire Department firefighter Jermaine Pelt arrives at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, Friday, April 7. Pelt, 49, a 17-year veteran of the department, died on April 4 while battling an extra-alarm house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman — the first of two firefighters to die in the line of duty that week.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department personnel exit the wake for Lt. Jan Tchoryk at Cumberland Chapels funeral home in Norridge, Wednesday, April 12. Lt. Tchoryk, 55, a member of the department for 26 years, died April 5 while battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood — the second firefighter to die in the line of duty that week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mourners attend the funeral for Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Northwest Side, Thursday, April 13. Lt. Tchoryk, 55, a member of the department for 26 years, died April 5 while battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood — the second firefighter to die in the line of duty that week.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mourners attend the funeral for Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Northwest Side, Thursday, April 13.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Pallbearers for Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk load his casket onto a fire engine after his funeral at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Northwest Side, Thursday, April 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members, Olga Tchoryk (white hair) and Natalia Kavkun (holding rose), Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk’s mother and wife, respectively, watch as pallbearers load his casket onto a fire engine after the funeral at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Northwest Side, Thursday, April 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Richard Shavzin, an actor and director, hands out fliers about a possible strike by Actors’ Equity Association members on Broadway tours outside the James M. Nederlander Theatre in the Loop on the opening night of Jagged Little Pill, Wednesday, April 12. The group is fighting for increases in per diem and adequate job coverage in their next contract.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B Pritzker (left) greets Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson outside Pritzker’s office in Chicago,&nbsp;Friday, April 7.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Megan Carney, artistic director of About Face Theatre, sits on the staircase that leads to the theatre’s office in Edgewater, Tuesday, April 11. Carney said the company is fully committed to the use of intimacy choreographers for its productions.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

