Thursday, April 13, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Visitation held for Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt who died in South Side blaze

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on April 4 while battling an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A large American Flag hangs over 103rd Street outside Bake-Lamb Funeral Home for the visitation Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Oak Lawn Ill.

An American flag hangs over 103rd Street outside Bake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn during the visitation for Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Visitation for Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, who died in the line of duty April 4, was held Thursday in suburban Oak Lawn.

Mourners gathered at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to remember the fallen firefighter. Pelt’s funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at House of Hope in Chicago.

Pelt, 49, died battling an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood. He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2005 and was based on the South Side his entire career, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

merlin_112713586.jpg

Firefighters arrive to pay their respects to firefighter Jermaine Pelt. Colleagues said Pelt was kind and a great firehouse cook.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pelt was a registered nurse, a paramedic and an instructor at the fire academy. His fellow firefighters remembered him as “the kindest person” at work and a great firehouse cook.

He celebrated a birthday in March and had a son who is 6 years old.

He was one of two Chicago firefighters who died while fighting a blaze last week. Jan Tchoryk, a CFD lieutenant, died a day after Pelt as he helped fight a high-rise blaze in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Hundreds attended Tchoryk’s funeral service, which was held Thursday at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.

merlin_112713552.jpg

Firefighters arrive at the funeral home for Jermaine Pelt’s wake.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

merlin_112713534.jpg

Firefighters and mourners wait outside Bake-Lamb Funeral Home. Jermaine Pelt was one of two Chicago Fire Department members killed in the line of duty last week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

