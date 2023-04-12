The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
3 teens shot, 1 killed in Evanston

Three teens were shot at a beach in Evanston. Police said the shooting was not connected to Northwestern University. One victim died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Evanston Police investigate the scene where three teens were shot, one of which fatally, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Evanston Ill.

Evanston police investigate the scene where three teens were shot, one fatally, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University on Wednesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three teens were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night at a beach in Evanston, according to Evanston police.

Evanston Police investigate the scene where three teens were shot, one of which fatally, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Evanston Ill.

Northwestern University students were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for the shooters. The order was later lifted.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The shooting occurred just south of Northwestern University’s campus in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, police said.

Northwestern University said the suspects fled toward campus after the shooting.

The teenagers were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. One victim was later pronounced dead. He is believed to be about 18 years old, police said.

Another boy, 15, was listed in critical condition at the hospital. And a third boy, 15, suffered a minor gunshot wound, police said.

The incident is not connected to Northwestern University, police said.

In response to the shooting, the university issued a shelter-in-place order. The order was lifted about 10 p.m.

No one was in custody.

Evanston Police investigate the scene where three teens were shot, one of which fatally, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Evanston Ill.

Evanston police search the area near Northwestern University after three teens were shot. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. One victim was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

