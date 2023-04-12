3 teens shot, 1 killed in Evanston

Three teens were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night at a beach in Evanston, according to Evanston police.

Northwestern University students were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for the shooters. The order was later lifted. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The shooting occurred just south of Northwestern University’s campus in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, police said.

Northwestern University said the suspects fled toward campus after the shooting.

Police are responding to shots fired at Clark St. Beach just south of Evanston campus. Suspects fled north toward campus. Shelter in place until further notice. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) April 13, 2023

The teenagers were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. One victim was later pronounced dead. He is believed to be about 18 years old, police said.

Another boy, 15, was listed in critical condition at the hospital. And a third boy, 15, suffered a minor gunshot wound, police said.

The incident is not connected to Northwestern University, police said.

In response to the shooting, the university issued a shelter-in-place order. The order was lifted about 10 p.m.

No one was in custody.