Taking advantage of warm weather nets a big tom turkey

Brian Schlenger shot a first-season tom turkey last week, when the warmth was building, in the north zone on public land in Will County.

“The weather definitely cooperated,” he tweeted.

Since then, the weather has shifted back to something closer to normal April weather.

The five seasons of turkey hunting in Illinois run through May 4 in the south zone and May 11 n the north zone. Previous permits are required to hunt turkey during the spring seasons.

