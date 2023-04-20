Horoscope for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This might be a tough day because you are dealing with friends and members of groups who might challenge you. Or perhaps you are the person challenging them? This clash might concern money or possessions and who controls what. It’s not casual.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might find yourself at odds with parents, bosses or even the police. It might be a clash of wills or a power struggle. Or possibly, you are confronted in such a way that you see that you have to give up something or stop doing something in a certain way. “Time’s up!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something is going on behind the scenes that could create problems for you. Be careful because if you are trying to conceal something, there’s a strong chance it will be exposed. “You can run but you can’t hide.” Behind-the-scenes power struggles might take place. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone might challenge your goals. This could be because your goals are no longer relevant, or because someone is threatened by your goals. This could be many things. This is why you feel you have to stand up and be counted and defend your position. Make sure it’s worth defending.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Serious challenges with authority figures might happen for you. They could be with parents, bosses, teachers or the police. It will be a power struggle. The cause of this clash might be that it’s time for you to give something up because it just isn’t working.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the classic day for power struggles regarding controversial subjects like politics, religion, philosophical ideas, racial questions — you name it. Possibly, your ideas are challenged because they are outmoded, outworn or no longer relevant?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Money squabbles are likely today, especially related to insurance issues, inheritances, wills, estates and shared property. People are serious about protecting their fair share of something — and so are you. Make sure you have your facts right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take the gloves off and be patient and reasonable with partners and close friends today because power struggles are likely. It could be that someone wants you to stop doing something? Or perhaps you want someone else to stop doing something? (Honey attracts more flies than vinegar.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Equipment breakdowns at work might occur today, which will create problems for everyone. Expect disputes and confusion, at the very least. It might be time to get rid of something, especially if it is no longer reliable. (This could apply to a number of things, even people.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents must be patient with their kids today to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, romantic partners should not draw a line in the sand. Instead, be open, be patient and let this moment of power struggles (that seem so important) pass by. Because it will.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with parents and family members today to avoid nasty power struggles. Ask yourself how important this is. Five years from now will anyone care? A power struggle is generally an ego game. Meanwhile, small appliances might break down, which is frustrating. Possibly, you have to get rid of something?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid an accident today. Meanwhile, arguments about who is right and who is wrong might take place. Perhaps this means someone has to give up a faulty way of thinking? It’s illogical to stick to your guns when you know that something is not even true. What’s the point?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, author activist George Takei (1937) shares your birthday. Once inspired by a goal, you will follow it. You are charismatic, which allows you to influence others. You like to work with your hands. Simplicity is the key to life this year for you. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and level-headed. Build or construct something.

