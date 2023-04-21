The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
GI Bill News Politics

GI Bill snafus fallout: Illinois attorney general backs decorated Army vet James Rudisill’s bid to Supreme Court to restore benefits

Attorney General Kwame Raoul signed a brief supporting Rudisill, who says he was shortchanged of college benefits he earned over multiple service periods.

By  Stephanie Zimmermann
   
SHARE GI Bill snafus fallout: Illinois attorney general backs decorated Army vet James Rudisill’s bid to Supreme Court to restore benefits
FBI agent James Rudisill takes down a flag at sunset at his home. The Army veteran and his Chicago lawyer are asking the Supreme Court to take his case, which could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.

FBI agent James Rudisill takes down a flag at sunset at his home in 2020. The Army veteran says he’s fighting on behalf of all veterans who used more than one version of the GI Bill for college but were denied the full 48 months that federal law allows.

Julia Rendleman / Sun-Times

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 32 others states’ attorneys general are backing a bid by a veteran, a former decorated Army officer, who’s asking the U.S. Supreme Court to restore GI Bill college benefits in a case that could affect millions of long-serving vets.

Raoul joined a friend-of-the-court brief filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares supporting a petition filed last month by James Rudisill. The others include the top state legal officials in Wisconsin, Iowa and the District of Columbia.

Other Democratic and Republican elected officials also have signed the brief supporting Rudisill.

The filing asks the Supreme Court to take the case, arguing that veterans like Rudisill who earned educational benefits under two versions of the GI Bill — the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post-9/11 GI Bill — are being shortchanged on college benefits.

Related

Under federal law, veterans can get college money under both plans, up to a maximum of 48 months.

But Rudisill discovered that the federal Department of Veterans Affairs has a narrower way of calculating benefits for vets who first used a portion of their Montgomery benefits before choosing to tap their Post-9/11 benefits.

For those veterans — the VA estimates there are about 2 million of them, vets who served at least six years and earned benefits under both plans — the VA’s math essentially limits them to 36 months, shorting them by 12 months.

That meant Rudisill couldn’t afford to follow his dream and attend Yale University to earn a divinity degree, which he hoped to use so he could return to the Army as a chaplain and help soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

Related

Rudisill sued and won two times in court. But his most recent victory was overturned on appeal. Now, he’s asking the Supreme Court to step in. There’s no timetable for the high court to say whether it will agree even to hear the case.

Raoul says Congress’ intent was to provide expansive benefits and that vets like Rudisill should get the full 48 months they earned.

“The men and women who have served in the military deserve our recognition and support for the sacrifices they and their families have made to protect our nation,” Raoul said in announcing the filing.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

AP

Additional supporting briefs were submitted by the National Veterans Legal Services Program, seven affected veterans and Edison Electric Institute, which argues that veterans need full educational benefits to get jobs in the energy sector.

The government has asked for more time to respond to the petition. Their response is due May 15.

Related

Rudisill first enlisted in the Army in 2000. After getting out in 2002, he used some of his Montgomery GI Bill benefits for college. While a student, he joined the Army National Guard and eventually became a commissioned officer in the Army.

Over those periods of service, he did two tours of duty in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, where he was wounded by suicide bomb attacks and roadside bombs. As a platoon leader in Afghanistan, he helped save lives by turning back a Taliban attack while directing medical evacuations under fire. He was awarded the Bronze Star, among other other honors, and reached the rank of captain.

James Rudisill’s injured hand when he was medically evacuated in 2005 to Balad Air Base’s combat support hospital in Iraq.

James Rudisill’s injured hand when he was medically evacuated in 2005 to Balad Air Base’s combat support hospital in Iraq.

Provided

Rudisill, who lives in Virginia, left the Army in 2011. He became an FBI agent and has investigated ISIS supporters and white supremacists, among other cases for the agency.

But he says that after re-entering civilian life he was troubled by the incidence of PTSD among veterans and wanted to return to military service as a chaplain — a dream that was thwarted when his GI Bill benefits were cut short, which left him unable to afford the Yale program. 

Rudisill’s lawyers argue that under a series of court rulings that comprise what’s known as the “pro-veteran canon” the scales are supposed to tip in favor of veterans whenever there is any ambiguity in a veterans law or regulation because vets risked their lives to serve their country.

Related

Many long-serving veterans have earned both Montgomery GI Bill and Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. Service members contribute money to the Montgomery plan, which took effect in 1985 and will be phased out in 2030. Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, which were established in 2009, are given automatically to those who qualify. 

In This Stream
Navy pays tuition for some veterans’ kids after Sun-Times’ GI Bill investigation
GI Bill snafus widespread and longstanding, long-secret whistleblower investigation finds
Illinois Iraq War vet with PTSD wins class-action suit to upgrade discharge, get VA benefits
FBI agent who fought VA for GI Bill college benefits wins appeal; case could help vets nationwide
View all 11 Stories
Next Up In The Watchdogs
Bridgeport bank failure cost millions more than feds have said: Where did all the money go?
ComEd bribery case — which shook Illinois politics to the core — goes into the hands of jurors next week
PPP fraud probe results in 6 Chicago Park District employees resigning, 5 facing discipline
Former ComEd CEO testifies that secretly recorded call central to bribery case against her actually ‘proves my innocence’
On witness stand, former ComEd CEO denies knowing contractors were tied to Madigan: ‘I didn’t know who they were’
Dozens of Cook County employees resign or are fired in clerk of court, county inspector general’s PPP fraud probe
The Latest
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaking at a recent press conference.
Bears
Ryan Poles’ high draft picks will dictate whether his Bears rebuild succeeds
Poles had two second-round picks last year, has four of the top 64 selections this year and has two first-round picks in 2024. His success rate on those will mean everything as the Bears try to become a contender.
By Jason Lieser
 
The old Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., which was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after John F. Gembara, its president and chief executive officer, was found dead at a bank customer’s home. A federal audit uncovered massive fraud at the bank.
The Watchdogs
Bridgeport bank failure cost millions more than feds have said: Where did all the money go?
Authorities say they’ve recovered $59 million toward the money lost when they shut down Washington Federal Bank for Savings, but they’re still out another $81 million, records show.
By Tim Novak
 
Ron DeSantis Makes First Official Visit To South Carolina
Columnists
Republicans need to learn this hard lesson: You can’t legislate sexuality
In one state after another, sex-obsessed authoritarians in the party are proposing laws regulating Americans’ private lives. Basically, they’ve lost their minds.
By Gene Lyons
 
Ghosted_Photo_0105.jpg
Movies and TV
No spy skills needed to see where brain-numbing ‘Ghosted’ is going
Despite the big stunts and the charisma of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Apple TV+ action comedy offers little we haven’t seen before.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 21, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 