Tuesday, April 16, 2024
GI Bill case sees Supreme Court rule against VA, giving decorated Army vet James Rudisill full benefits

The ruling in favor of Rudisill, who’s now an FBI agent, also could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.

By  Stephanie Zimmermann
   
FBI agent James Rudisill takes down a flag at sunset at his home. The Army veteran and his Chicago lawyer have won his case in a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.

FBI agent James Rudisill, a decorated Army veteran, has won a Supreme Court ruling that also could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.

Julia Rendleman / Sun-Times

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday announced a 7-2 decision in favor of Army veteran James Rudisill, whose case questioned whether the government could limit college money for veterans who’d earned benefits under more than one GI Bill.

The case could unlock additional education benefits for other veterans, who, like Rudisill, had earned college benefits under both the Montgomery GI Bill, which pays tuition, and the newer, more generous Post-9/11 GI Bill, which pays tuition and fees, plus housing and books. Federal law allows veterans to tap both plans, up to a maximum of 48 months.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the two dissenters.

James Rudisill was medically evacuated in 2005 to Balad Air Base’s combat support hospital in Iraq.

Provided

Rudisill, a Virginia resident, was represented by a pro-bono team of lawyers that included Chicago attorney Misha Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper.

Rudisill is a decorated Army veteran who had multiple periods of service before and after the Post-9/11 Bill took effect in 2009. His career, in which he rose to captain, included three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was wounded by suicide bomb attacks and roadside bombs.

He later became an FBI agent. He had hoped to use his GI Bill benefits to attend Yale University’s divinity school and re-enter the Army as a chaplain — a plan that was thwarted by a Department of Veterans Affairs decision against him.

The VA used what Rudisill called an “absurd” calculation of his benefits — a decision that shortchanged him out of 12 months of schooling.

Rudisill had used about 25 months of his Montgomery GI Bill benefits years ago as an undergraduate student. Knowing he had a 48-month maximum, Rudisill was counting on having almost two years of Post-9/11 benefits left to pay for the Yale program.

But the VA said if Rudisill wanted to switch to his more valuable Post-9/11 benefits, he could only get the number of months remaining on his Montgomery plan, converted to Post-9/11 benefits. That would give him about 10 months of Post-9/11 benefits, not the 22 months he was expecting.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote the majority opinion, saying Rudisill should have been able to use all 48 months of college benefits that he’d earned.

A careful reading of the statutes, Jackson wrote, showed that Rudisill was already entitled to two separate benefits and did not need to give up on something he’d rightfully earned.

“The bottom line is this: Veterans who separately accrue benefits under both the Montgomery and Post-9/11 GI Bills are entitled to both benefits,” Jackson wrote.

Rudisill was backed by the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, as well as senators and representatives in Congress including the Republican vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee.

He was also supported by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and attorneys general from 38 other red and blue states and the District of Columbia.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

AP

Raoul joined a friend-of-the-court brief filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares supporting a petition filed last year by James Rudisill. The others included the top state legal officials in Wisconsin, Iowa and the District of Columbia.

“The men and women who have served in the military deserve our recognition and support for the sacrifices they and their families have made to protect our nation,” Raoul said in announcing the filing.

Rudisill had sued and won two times in court. But his last victory was overturned on appeal, leading him to ask the Supreme Court to step in.

Many long-serving veterans have earned both Montgomery GI Bill and Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. Service members contribute money to the Montgomery plan, which took effect in 1985 and will be phased out in 2030. Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, which were established in 2009, are given automatically to those who qualify.

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, a Vietnam War combat veteran and former Republican U.S. senator representing Nebraska, told the Sun-Times in 2023 that the Post-9/11 benefits he helped pass through Congress in 2008 were meant to help veterans, not limit them.

Asked about Rudisill’s case, Hagel said: “It’s the veteran who deserves the break here.”

McHugh, who has been fighting for Rudisill since 2015, said even though Rudisill, now 44, has passed the Army’s age limit for becoming a chaplain and abandoned that dream, he still plans to use the educational benefit for a master’s degree so he can do counseling work.

“He’s still going to get something out of it, which is fantastic,” McHugh said.

