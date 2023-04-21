Hundreds of Chicago area Muslims unite for Spanish Eid al-Fitr service in Jefferson Park

Piñatas, pony rides and prayer mats filled Jefferson Park’s LaBagh Woods on Friday afternoon as Muslims from Chicago and neighboring suburbs celebrated Eid al-Fitr, a three-day celebration of the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims dedicated to prayer and reflection, which is observed with fasting from sunrise to sundown.

Chicago’s Ojala Foundation, which aims to bring Latino Muslims, among others, together in their faith, returned to in-person Ramadan celebrations last year, though this year’s event brought out hundreds compared to smaller numbers in years past.

The circle of buffet-style food in one of the park’s gazebos was the main event, with a feast occurring after prayers had been finished. A variety of food from a variety of backgrounds — including Brazilian, Pakistani and African cuisines — represented the diversity of participants in the day’s events.

A young boy winds up his swing at a piñata during an Eid al-Fitr celebration hosted by the Ojala Foundation at LaBagh Woods, Friday, April 21, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

That’s by design, according to Christopher Abdulkareem Pavlicek, a co-founder of Ojala.

“We put this together because we found the Latino population and those new to Islam were finding themselves alienated, and they needed a place to fit in but hang on to the culture they came in with,” Abdulkareem Pavlicek said. “This religion doesn’t tell you to change who you are.”

He claimed Friday’s prayers, which were conducted in Spanish, to be the first all-Spanish Eid prayer service in Chicago — a decision the group made because of how many of their regular attendees speak almost exclusively Spanish. He also said the group is hoping to open a physical location for their group on the West Side by the end of the year, though plans haven’t solidified yet.

Christopher Abdulkareem Pavlicek, a co-founder of Chicago’s Ojala Foundation, leads a group in prayer during the organization’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations Friday April 21, 2023. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Saleem Khan, 26, spent most of his day tending the grills with 40 pounds of chicken and 60 pounds of beef he helped prep with volunteers the day before. He said he joined the group three years ago and has been helping with food at the foundation’s larger events as a way to give back.

Khan said he’d been distant from the religion most of his life because of stigmas in certain religious circles, including his own family, making him feel excluded because he was both Indian and Mexican.

He said that all changed when he attended an Ojala event and heard two members speaking “real, authentic” Mexican Spanish, joking around with each other.

“I didn’t have a community at all, and I felt rejected by the Islamic community,” Khan said, noting it’s a “community-based” religion. “[But here] I’ve been able to meet so many new people and grow my family outside of my family… This group redefined what it meant to be Muslim for me.”

Adnan Yarkhan, 33, and Saleem Khan, 26, prep burgers for the hundreds of attendees at the Ojala Foundation’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Jefferson Park’s La Bagh Woods Friday, April 21, 2023. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

As for why he pushed for burgers and hot dogs at the celebration, Khan said, “They’re just easy to make and everyone loves them,” Khan said.

“They’re just easy to make and everyone loves them,” Khan said.

The burgers were a hit, among the tamales, rice and table of sweets.

Mourad Barkati, a Glenview resident, stacked two plates with food as he went down the line.

Mourad Barkati, a Glenview resident, has food put on his plate by a volunteer at the Ojala Foundation’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Jefferson Park’s La Bagh Woods Friday, April 21, 2023. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Barkati said Friday’s event was the first time he’d tried tamales, which he said he loved, while his wife, Amina, said she was partial to the burgers and sweets. The two agreed their three children — who were preoccupied with the youth-centered activities while their parents ate — were the most excited after some “long days” of fasting.

“Maybe we cook in different ways, but our foods are their foods too,” Barkati said. “Rice, bread, meat. … We all just enjoy different food from different places.”

