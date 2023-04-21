The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
8543A95A_DD8C_4A02_A55C_3FC3232E073C.jpeg

Ralph Rehbock, who was born in Gotha, Germany, and fled to Chicago with his family in 1938 to escape the Holocaust, is taking part in a new social media campaign to pass on testimony of survivors through their children and grandchildren.Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Photography News

Picture Chicago: 11 of the best photos from the Sun-Times this week

Ald. Ed Burke (14th) says goodbye to City Hall, dispensary workers demand better working conditions, and 100,000 tulips are blooming on the South Side.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
BB69FED5_5FD8_4CBA_95D1_998DBECACA5D.jpeg

Anna Johnson, a pro-abortion rights activist who said she believes abortion is healthcare, walks with activists in front of The Bean at Millennium Park in the Loop during a rally organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, Saturday, April 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

8A3231C1_4EA5_47F9_9FC7_EC8AC17D101A.jpeg

Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives a gift from Ald. Jason C. Ervin (28th) during a city council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, April 19.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

E8C336FD_3EF2_472E_897A_33BEB12A4E4E.jpeg

Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) grabs his bag as he walks out after attending his last city council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, April 19.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

8C4C18BC_DA99_4B8D_B131_2420956A3CBD.jpeg

Lisa Curcio Gaston, the first woman commodore of the Chicago Yacht Club, laughs while speaking to a reporter on a power boat overlooking the Chicago skyline on Lake Michigan, Tuesday, April 11.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

F83B86EF_1A9F_4033_8ED6_44C1C954E982.jpeg

Isabella Snow, and her husband Noah Nichols hold hands at Kinton Ramen, Monday, April 17, 2023. Nichols and Snow both have a shared cartoonish “crash” tattoo that represents their first real challenge to overcome as a couple when they got into a car accident on their first date in 2019.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

EAAA9094_6676_4262_8CA8_40A53F74C66F.jpeg

Employees of Rise Dispensary located at 9621 N. Milwaukee Ave. picket outside their store demanding better working conditions and fair pay, Wednesday, April 19, in Niles, Ill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

2ADB9BD4_5DD1_4233_ADF3_FD52D826C326.jpeg

Members of the Little Village Community Council and community members protest outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village over the closure of four Walmarts in Chicago at the end of the week, Friday, April 14.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FEEE946C_2694_46D7_BFA3_4F4FCEE4EF74.jpeg

Ariana, partner of Jermaine Pelt, places her arm around their son Jared after Pelt’s funeral outside House of Hope in the Pullman neighborhood, Friday, April 14. Pelt, 49, died while trying to put out a house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street on April 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

D92E8A34_DBED_482D_8961_C9B00098763E.jpeg

Phil Shoemaker, grocery/speciality manager, looks through boxes of produce that will be donated versus thrown away at the Dill Pickle Food Co-op at 2746 N Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square, Thursday, April 20.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

47240267_C530_478A_8359_E57D3EB3FFE8.jpeg

Visual artist Amanda Williams sits among thousands of tulips, which are part of her project, “Redefining Redlining” near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Prairie Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, Friday, April 21. One hundred thousand tulips were planted to represent houses that previously stood on the now vacant lots.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

