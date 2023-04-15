The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Abortion News Metro/State

‘Do not stay silent,’ Chicago protesters urge as courts weigh access to abortion pill

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights organized Saturday’s protest following recent conflicting decisions from federal judges surrounding mifepristone, a common abortion pill.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE ‘Do not stay silent,’ Chicago protesters urge as courts weigh access to abortion pill
Anna Johnson, a pro-abortion rights activist who said she believes abortion is healthcare, walks with activists in front of The Bean at Millennium Park in the Loop during a rally organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Anna Johnson, a pro-abortion rights activist who said she believes abortion is healthcare, walks with activists in front of The Bean at Millennium Park in the Loop during a rally organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dozens of people marched Saturday afternoon through the Loop and Millennium Park to protest ongoing legal threats to abortion pills. 

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights organized Saturday’s protest following recent conflicting decisions from federal judges surrounding mifepristone, a common abortion pill. 

“We are facing the greatest threat to women’s lives and freedoms since last summer when the Supreme Court decided women are second-class citizens,” said Jay Becker, an organizer with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights. 

Related

A federal judge in Texas on April 7 issued a preliminary ruling that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade old approval of mifepristone. An hour later, a judge in Washington state contradicted the decision and instructed the FDA to make no changes. 

The issue landed Friday at the U.S. Supreme Court, which temporarily blocked restrictions on the drug pending a decision next week.

Protesters said they were worried the high court could potentially further restrict access to abortion. 

“To revoke the approval of mifepristone is a major step toward banning abortion nationwide,” Becker said. “This is all about female enslavement and whether women will be treated as full human beings or not.”

Patricia Wallin, a pro-abortion rights activist, speaks during a rally for abortion rights organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights at Federal Plaza in the Loop.

Patricia Wallin, a pro-abortion rights activist, speaks during a rally for abortion rights organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights at Federal Plaza in the Loop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Patricia Wallin, another organizer with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, shared how abortion bans in her home country of El Salvador personally impacted her. As a teenager, her friend got pregnant and she took her life, Wallin said.

“Her life would have been saved if she had access to abortion,” Wallin said. “Women in Latin America are uniting to fight together. They are not staying passive and silent, this is a reality they refuse to live in. And women in this country need to do the same and not stay silent.”

After speeches in Federal Plaza, protesters marched through the Loop, handing out stickers and flyers to pedestrians and receiving cheers from bystanders and supportive honks from cars. 

“Red state, blue state you can’t hide, the war on abortion is nationwide,” and “fascist judges make me ill, hands off the abortion pill” were among the protesters’ chants. 

Allyson Nogaj, a pro-abortion rights activist, speaks in front of Walgreens in the Loop during a rally organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Allyson Nogaj, a pro-abortion rights activist, speaks in front of Walgreens in the Loop during a rally organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Along the way, they stopped at the Walgreens on State Street. They chanted, “Walgreens hates women,” referring to the drugstore chain’s decision to stop providing abortion pills at their pharmacies in states where Republican attorneys general have threatened legal action.

From there, the group made its way through Millennium Park, stopping at the Bean and outside the Art Institute to make speeches. 

“We are not fighting for some blue bubble here, we are fighting for women everywhere,” Becker said. “If one of us is not free, then none of us are free.”

Pro-abortion rights activists hold signs during a rally for abortion rights organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights in front of The Bean at Millennium Park in the Loop, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Pro-abortion rights activists hold signs during a rally for abortion rights organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights in front of The Bean at Millennium Park in the Loop, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Person fatally shot by Chicago police during Lawndale foot chase
14-year-old boy shot near 31st Street Beach
Teen killed, another wounded in Bronzeville shooting
Man found shot to death on Near West Side
Feds reveal Heather Mack texts in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ killing of her Oak Park mom at Bali resort: ‘Im sneaky … Im smart … and I watch’
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Chatham
The Latest
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls exec Arturas Karnisovas still hopeful for a Lonzo Ball return
While Karnisovas still had no timeline for a possible Ball return, he was confident that the point guard will play again in a Bulls uniform. That doesn’t mean he won’t address the point guard position this summer, however.
By Joe Cowley
 
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.
Crime
Person fatally shot by Chicago police during Lawndale foot chase
After a foot pursuit with officers, the person turned toward the officer and “brandished a handgun” before the officer discharged his weapon, Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad told reporters.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls’ Arturas Karnisovas says blowing up the roster is not an option
Two seasons of underachieving has the executive vice president of basketball operations frustrated, but Karnisovas made it very clear on Saturday that blowing up the roster was not in the cards. So how does he fix it? He’s going to have to be very creative, and somehow get the Reinsdorfs to be lenient with the salary cap. A very big ask.
By Joe Cowley
 
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Daniel Zovatto (left) and Russell Crowe in a scene from Screen Gems’ “The Pope’s Exorcist.”
Movies and TV
Russell Crowe’s latest film role — Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’
Rev. Gabriele Amorth was appointed chief exorcist of the Diocese of Rome in 1986 and remained there until 2016, when he died at age 91. In those three decades, Amorth claimed to have conducted over 60,000 exorcisms.
By Associated Press
 
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night near 31st Street Beach.
Crime
14-year-old boy shot near 31st Street Beach
The attack happened in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 