Horoscope for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Relations with siblings, relatives and neighbors are friendly and warm. Meanwhile, you might have clever, money-making ideas? In fact, when it comes to your money, your possessions and your wealth, you are proactive today! You intend to do something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a lot of energy to focus in the direction that you want. In particular, you might be wrapping up old business or be involved with people from your past because Mercury is retrograde in your sign and today, it is energized by fiery Mars. Go get ‘em tiger!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Research in any subject will pay off for you because you are determined, focused and have the perseverance necessary to find what you’re looking for. Meanwhile, your ability to socialize is warm and personal. People will enjoy your company.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A discussion with a friend or a group will be energized today. You have ideas and you want to share them with others. Someone younger might be involved. Meanwhile, a secret flirtation or romance might also be in the mix. An interesting day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of friends and groups because you feel affectionate to others, and, in turn, your warm feelings will be reciprocated back to you. Meanwhile, bosses, parents and VIPs will be impressed with what you have to say because you are clear and on point.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a marvelous impression on everyone because you appear to be friendly, attractive and in a position to help others. (This might be true.) Nevertheless, your attractive quality will entice someone in power, which means some of you will begin a flirtation with a boss.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel for pleasure will please you. Do whatever you can to indulge in your desire to expand your horizons. Meanwhile, vigorous, financial discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances are taking place. You will stand your ground.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep your pockets open because money, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Likewise, if you have a discussion about shared property or inheritances, you will come out smelling like a rose. Romantic relationships are particularly affectionate and passionate; while discussions are lively!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with a partner or close friend will be warm and friendly because the moon is opposite your sign lined up with fair Venus. You feel genuine affection for this person. Meanwhile, you’ll be hands on and ready to roll up your sleeves to work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re full of creative, playful ideas, which is why this is a wonderful time to socialize. It’s also an excellent day for sports events because you are emotionally aggressive and feeling competitive. Work colleagues are helpful. You might also have a special day with your pet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions will be vigorous. In particular, this is an excellent day to tackle home repairs because you are pumped and ready for action. You’ve got ideas and you intend to follow through on them. The only problem is, fun, social invitations will lure you away from doing the job!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will be very vigorous in discussions with others. You will say what you mean and mean what you say! That’s why this is an excellent day for those of you who teach, act, sell or market. Your confidence is strong. Meanwhile, enjoy entertaining at home, especially warm times with family members.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kal Penn (1977) shares your birthday. You like to be accommodating and cooperative. You are modern and forward-looking; nevertheless, you are also a traditionalist. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore new ideas and philosophies to give your life richer meaning.

