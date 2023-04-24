The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Early morel mushrooms popping, wild weather or not

Ryan Leonard sent the first photos of morel mushrooms last week to earn the first Morel of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Early morel mushrooms popping, wild weather or not
Ryan Leonard’s early bounty of morel mushrooms, complete with using the Sun-Times as the day marker. Provided photo

Ryan Leonard’s early bounty of morel mushrooms, complete with using the Sun-Times as the day marker.

Provided

Morel of the Week for April 26, 2023. photo attached

Ryan Leonard sent the first photos of morel mushrooms on Wednesday.

“Found this little morel in Park Ridge today,” he emailed. “Picked two more and left a few more to grow. They are just coming up. Hopefully this rain will get more popping and growing.”

On Friday, he emailed the photo above and noted, “Look what popped up after the rain this morning in Park Ridge.”

Yes, bonus points are given for using the Sun-Times as the day marker.

The morel mushroom that got the season for morel picking going for Ryan Leonard. Provided photo

The morel mushroom that got the season for morel picking going for Ryan Leonard.

Provided

MOTW, the celebration of hunting for morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez heating up at plate, but Luis Robert continues to slump
Punchless White Sox swept away by magnificent Rays
Stroman reaches 1,000-strikeout milestone
Cubs drop finale to Dodgers but are pleased with how they competed
The deal for No. 1 revisited: Could Bears GM Ryan Poles have gotten more?
Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticizes NBA as ‘catering’ and being too political
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man injured in River North armed robbery
The 63-year-old man was attacked in the 600 block of North State Street Sunday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two men were wounded in a Loop shooting Saturday morning as people flocked downtown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing.
Crime
Boys, 4 and 9, hospitalized after Englewood home is set on fire
Firefighters responded to the home in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I hear neighbor yelling, cursing at his little kids
Reader concerned about nephews, ages 4 and 2, who live upstairs with short-tempered brother-in-law.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Vince Anzalone says Peoples Gas installed a gas regulator right in front of the door to his soon-to-be home in the Lake View neighborhood.
Lake View
Peoples Gas wants $8,000 to move meter blocking a Lake View man’s front door
The utility says homeowner Vincent Anzalone — or someone representing him — gave them permission to install the equipment where it is, but he denies it.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The Walmart Supercenter at 83rd Street and Stewart Avenue closed April 16.
Chicago Enterprise
As Walmart pulls back, businesses and neighborhoods need to talk
The retailer’s closures of four Chicago stores follow the retreat of others from the city’s South and West sides and underscores how companies and communities often don’t get each other.
By David Roeder
 