The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Michael Madigan Chicago corruption trials ComEd bribery trial

Closing their case in ComEd bribery trial, prosecutors hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits delivered to Michael Madigan

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told jurors the bribery scheme “became so much, so that when Madigan said ‘jump,’ these defendants said ‘how high?’”

By  Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Closing their case in ComEd bribery trial, prosecutors hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits delivered to Michael Madigan
Madigan.jpeg

Sun-Times Media

Federal prosecutors rejected Monday the idea that a “stunning” stream of benefits delivered to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan by four political power players in his final decade in office amounted to legal lobbying, goodwill or politics.

Instead, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told jurors “it became so much, so that when Madigan said ‘jump,’ these defendants said ‘how high?’” 

Or, in the case of intern slots allegedly set aside by ComEd for people from Madigan’s ward, “How low should we go?”

MacArthur made her comments during closing arguments in the trial of four people accused of a decade-long conspiracy to bribe Madigan. The trial is in its final stage, and the case will likely be in jurors’ hands by Tuesday.

Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty are accused of arranging for jobs, contracts and money for Madigan allies in an illegal bid to sway Madigan as legislation crucial to ComEd moved through Springfield.

ComEd trial timeline

ComEd Scandal Timeline

This timeline looks at the key players involved in the trial and the main events leading up to it. Scroll through it here.

Screenshot_2023_03_14_at_10.27.15_AM.png

Before jurors decide the case, prosecutors and defense attorneys get one final chance to make their pitch. Jurors are expected to hear from defense attorneys Monday afternoon. But first they heard from MacArthur, who sought to walk jurors through the various elements of the case, and why she believed prosecutors have proven the four guilty. 

MacArthur explained that it’s not a traditional corruption case, in which cash bribes are passed through envelopes. 

“There isn’t an envelope big enough in this world to fit all the money that they made ComEd pay out,” she said. 

Rather, she alleged that secret recordings established how each of the defendants knowingly participated in the conspiracy. The feds have alleged that ComEd paid $1.3 million to five Madigan allies through various intermediaries, including a consulting firm owned by Doherty. The recipients of that money did little or no work for it, and MacArthur said the defendants knew it.

MacArthur said the system was conceived by McClain and Hooker, implemented by Doherty and adopted by Pramaggiore.

merlin_112154044.jpg

Michael McClain, a longtime confidant to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The prosecutor also showed jurors a pair of timelines. One reflected the passage of key bills that took ComEd from a “dire” financial position in the 2000s to record earnings in 2022. The other showed various benefits given to Madigan associates as part of the alleged scheme. 

The timelines showed that the alleged benefits tended to be delivered around the time legislation was passed.

MacArthur also alleged that an effort to appoint former McPier boss Juan Ochoa to ComEd’s board, begun in 2017, was a “reward given by Anne Pramaggiore to Madigan” for his help passing the Future Energy Jobs Act in 2016.

merlin_112154032.jpg

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

MacArthur picked apart Pramaggiore’s testimony last week, arguing that recorded conversations and text messages show she was aware of the subcontractor agreement prior to 2019.

At one point in a February 2019 call with FBI cooperator Fidel Marquez, Pramaggiore can be heard saying “oh my God.” She testified that it was because she was “taken aback” by some of Marquez’s comments. 

“She said to you that the Feb. 18, 2019 conversation proves her innocence,” MacArthur said. “Members of the jury, that’s flat out wrong. That proves her guilt.” 

MacArthur told jurors that Pramaggiore, as a senior executive, could have put a stop to the sham subcontractor contracts, and offered that Pramaggiore showed “no shock in her voice” in the phone call. 

“She just does not want to rock that Springfield boat, to get that nose out of joint,” MacArthur said.

Next Up In Michael Madigan
ComEd bribery case — which shook Illinois politics to the core — goes into the hands of jurors next week
Former ComEd CEO testifies that secretly recorded call central to bribery case against her actually ‘proves my innocence’
On witness stand, former ComEd CEO denies knowing contractors were tied to Madigan: ‘I didn’t know who they were’
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
‘King Rudy’ Acosta pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors— a day after his father is sentenced to probation
Prosecution rests in ComEd bribery trial as defense says former CEO Anne Pramaggiore will testify
The Latest
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Bears
Why the Bears should draft a backup quarterback
With or without the injury, Brock Purdy became the best argument for the Bears — and anyone in the NFL — to select a quarterback on Saturday, the third day of the draft.
By Patrick Finley
 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is interviewed on a CNBC show at the New York Stock Exchange on April 17. McCarthy is trying to tie support for raising the debt ceiling to give-aways to polluters, Ben Jealous writes.
Columnists
America needs investment in clean energy, not a debt ceiling fight from Kevin McCarthy
Federal investment has a chance to transform our economy and help save the planet. Politicians like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy want to threaten a debt ceiling fight to slow us down on fighting climate change.
By Ben Jealous
 
Chicago Police graduation at McCormick Place. Chicago Police shoulder patch.
Crime
Off-duty cop faces dismissal for shooting unarmed burglar who broke into his apartment building
The agency that investigates police shootings found Officer Noble Williams’ use of force was “an egregious violation” of department policy. But a criminal investigation was apparently never launched.
By Tom Schuba
 
A Metra train.
Transportation
Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
Trains were halted in both directions and faced extensive delays in the hours after the incident, according to alerts from Metra. One track reopened a little after 11 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joe Kelly of the White Sox pitches during a Cactus League game in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
White Sox
Joe Kelly returns from injured list; White Sox place Lucas Giolito on Bereavement List
White Sox open three-game series in Toronto
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 