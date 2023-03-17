ComEd bribery trial
Four power players are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to benefit ComEd. The four have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is likely to explore the line between legal lobbying and criminal activity.
For the first time Thursday, jurors in the bribery trial of Michael McClain and three other political power players heard Madigan’s voice on secret recordings.
Over 100 FBI recordings will be played at ComEd trial, but defense claims jurors will hear no hard evidence of bribery
The opening statements Wednesday kicked off the highly anticipated trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
As ComEd bribery trial gets underway, judge reverses course and will allow secret recordings to be released to the media
Public can hear recordings of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after challenge by Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
Jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse are expected to get a close-up look at how Springfield operated in the last decade when four political power players head to trial.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said releasing the recordings to the public would “sensationalize the trial more than we want.”
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber noted that “emphasizing the history of corruption and election fraud that marked the early years of the machine could prejudice defendants.”
The wiretapped conversation was contained in a 126-page proffer filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the March 6 trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others, all accused of trying to bribe the former speaker of the Illinois House to benefit ComEd.
Feds expand case against Madigan to include alleged scheme with AT&T Illinois, which will pay $23 million fine
Two major utilities serving Illinois residents have now been charged as a result of the yearslong investigation centered on Madigan.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber presides over both cases, which had been scheduled for back-to-back trials this year. The ComEd case involves former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s co-defendant, Michael McClain.
