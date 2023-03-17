The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023

ComEd bribery trial

Four power players are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to benefit ComEd. The four have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is likely to explore the line between legal lobbying and criminal activity.

Chicago corruption trials
Jurors in ComEd bribery trial get a lesson in machine politics — in Michael Madigan’s own words
For the first time Thursday, jurors in the bribery trial of Michael McClain and three other political power players heard Madigan’s voice on secret recordings.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
Chicago corruption trials
Over 100 FBI recordings will be played at ComEd trial, but defense claims jurors will hear no hard evidence of bribery
The opening statements Wednesday kicked off the highly anticipated trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago corruption trials
As ComEd bribery trial gets underway, judge reverses course and will allow secret recordings to be released to the media
Public can hear recordings of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after challenge by Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago corruption trials
It’s not Madigan’s trial, but the feds’ big upcoming case is all about the former speaker
Jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse are expected to get a close-up look at how Springfield operated in the last decade when four political power players head to trial.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago corruption trials
Secret recordings of Madigan, allies won’t be released beyond courtroom, judge rules
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said releasing the recordings to the public would “sensationalize the trial more than we want.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago corruption trials
Judge blocks ‘Chicago machine’ expert from testifying in trial of 4 accused of Madigan bribes
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber noted that “emphasizing the history of corruption and election fraud that marked the early years of the machine could prejudice defendants.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago corruption trials
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
The wiretapped conversation was contained in a 126-page proffer filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the March 6 trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others, all accused of trying to bribe the former speaker of the Illinois House to benefit ComEd.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago corruption trials
Feds expand case against Madigan to include alleged scheme with AT&T Illinois, which will pay $23 million fine
Two major utilities serving Illinois residents have now been charged as a result of the yearslong investigation centered on Madigan.
By Jon Seidel and Alex Degman | WBEZ
 
Chicago corruption trials
ComEd bribery case might not go to trial until 2023 — thanks to R. Kelly
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber presides over both cases, which had been scheduled for back-to-back trials this year. The ComEd case involves former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s co-defendant, Michael McClain.
By Jon Seidel
 
