Tuesday, April 25, 2023
North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show & RFC’s fishing swap meet in Go & Show

The North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show is at the Westin Chicago Lombard, Tuessay through Saturday, and the Riverside Fishing Club fishing swap meet is Saturday at a new location.

By  Dale Bowman
   
File photo of the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, which is at the Westin Chicago Lombard through Saturday. Provided photo

These are the last two entries on my master list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets for the winter/spring. I expect there will be a few more Go & Show entries sporadically as warranted over the coming months.

It’s the largest decoy and sporting collectibles show in North America. I’ve attended the show several times, but this year I hope to do the room-to-room trading that goes on from Tuesday through Thursday in the hotel. The ballroom show is Friday and Saturday. The Guyette & Deeter auction is Thursday and Friday.

I’m looking forward to seeing how the room-to-room trading goes.

Click here to read the preview and overview of the show I did earlier this month.

Flyer for the Riverside Fishing Club swap meet on Saturday. Provided photo

