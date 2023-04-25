North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show & RFC’s fishing swap meet in Go & Show

These are the last two entries on my master list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets for the winter/spring. I expect there will be a few more Go & Show entries sporadically as warranted over the coming months.



The big one this week s the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show. It kicks off today, April 25, at the Westin Chicago Lombard and runs through Saturday, April 29.

It’s the largest decoy and sporting collectibles show in North America. I’ve attended the show several times, but this year I hope to do the room-to-room trading that goes on from Tuesday through Thursday in the hotel. The ballroom show is Friday and Saturday. The Guyette & Deeter auction is Thursday and Friday.

I’m looking forward to seeing how the room-to-room trading goes.

Click here to read the preview and overview of the show I did earlier this month.



The Riverside Fishing Club swap meet is Saturday, April 29, at a new location at the Berwyn Moose Lodge 424.