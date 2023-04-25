North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show & RFC’s fishing swap meet in Go & Show
The North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show is at the Westin Chicago Lombard, Tuessay through Saturday, and the Riverside Fishing Club fishing swap meet is Saturday at a new location.
These are the last two entries on my master list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets for the winter/spring. I expect there will be a few more Go & Show entries sporadically as warranted over the coming months.
- The big one this week s the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show. It kicks off today, April 25, at the Westin Chicago Lombard and runs through Saturday, April 29.
It’s the largest decoy and sporting collectibles show in North America. I’ve attended the show several times, but this year I hope to do the room-to-room trading that goes on from Tuesday through Thursday in the hotel. The ballroom show is Friday and Saturday. The Guyette & Deeter auction is Thursday and Friday.
I’m looking forward to seeing how the room-to-room trading goes.
Click here to read the preview and overview of the show I did earlier this month.
- The Riverside Fishing Club swap meet is Saturday, April 29, at a new location at the Berwyn Moose Lodge 424.
Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bleachers and friend of Eddie Vedder, Bonnie Hunt and occasional thorn in side of Cubs, dead at 68
The Latest
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is a co-chair of the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.
The 34-year marriage is crumbling as the man is unkind to his spouse’s sons and practices the silent treatment, but he says he’d rather burn down the home than split the sale proceeds.
‘Art/Space’ album release show will be first live performance together of Gilead7 and Boricua Sandy.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.