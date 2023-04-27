Horoscope for Thursday, April 27. 2023

Moon Alert

After 1:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tough day, pure and simple. Parents might be challenged dealing with their kids. Romantic partners might be at loggerheads. Disputes about the cost of a vacation or a social occasion or something to do with sports or your kids might also arise. (Maybe a sorry topic from the past?) Hang in there.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a challenging day, and it’s best if you know this right off the bat —then you can gird yourself and be prepared. Relations with parents, bosses, VIPs, teachers and the police will be tough. Even family dynamics will be testy. Take a step back. Give everything some space. Don’t get involved.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Power struggles and quarrels about politics, religion or practically anything might arise. They will catch you off guard because you don’t see it coming. The secret is, don’t take the bait. You don’t have to respond. Refuse to get embroiled. Walk away.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money squabbles as well as difficulties with friends and groups are par for the course. These arguments might be about real issues, or they could be naked power struggles. Either way, you don’t need this. Channel your energy somewhere else.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because the moon is in your sign today, you are more excitable and more emotional than usual. On top of this, you might be at odds with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and the police — a dangerous combo! Take a step back. Remove yourself. Take the high road.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People might become embroiled in issues perhaps related to your job, your health, a pet or broader social issues dealing with politics and religion. Don’t get involved in these today because a resolution will not be easy. People will argue. Do something else.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like harmony in your surroundings (even though you’re an excellent debater). Today people are at odds about financial issues, social plans, inheritances and shared property. Because there is a volatile energy to everything — don’t get involved. Sidestep this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Power struggles with authority figures as well as partners and close friends could be nasty today — but only if you participate. If you remove yourself from this equation, you are protected. Decide not to get involved because things are too difficult. (You gotta know when to hold and when to fold.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Squabbles with siblings, relatives and neighbors might arise today. Ditto for difficulties with coworkers. If you get embroiled, you’ll end up with egg on your face. Far better to avoid these quarrels and discuss these matters on another day. Ya think?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money issues about social occasions, kids, the arts, as well as arguments about the division of labour or shared expenses, (especially with romantic partners) are classic today. But you always have a choice. You can get involved and argue, or you can choose to not get involved. It’s allowed!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Domestic problems might be a drag today. Dealing with partners, close friends and parents (especially family you haven’t seen for a while) might get you down. If you can remove yourself from this situation that would be ideal. (Not always possible.) Stay objective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you because heightened feelings, especially about angry encounters with others, might be a distraction that causes you to have a physical accident, or to say something that you will later regret. Don’t let this happen. Maintain your cool. Stay chill and be a role model for others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Siobhan Finneran (1966) shares your birthday today. You are independent and self-reliant. You function well spending time alone. You often feel you’re more productive this way This is a year when relationships will be important. It’s also time to rejuvenate yourself. Do not hesitate to ask for help from others this year.

