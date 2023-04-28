Horoscope for Friday, April 28, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Social plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled or you might get a surprise invitation? Meanwhile, parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Admittedly, there is increased chaos and confusion at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone might surprise you by knocking at your door and catching you off guard. Get dressed. Stock the fridge. Be ready for anything.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. This includes physical accidents as well as verbal gaffes. Nothing has to happen if you are mindful and aware. Slow down and take it all in. Know what’s happening around you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unexpected could impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Strong feelings of independence could lead to a clash with an authority figure today. Let’s face it: You’re a natural leader, which can threaten other leaders, especially if they are not as skilled as you. (Often the case.) Be nice to the little people. It’s the classy way to be.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day! Perhaps something is going on behind the scenes, or it could be something that only you know about that creates change in your day and perhaps change in your surroundings. Cope as best you can. Fortunately, with Venus at the top of your chart, others see you as charming and personable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might meet a real character today. Or possibly, someone you already know might do something that amazes or surprises you. You might also be taken aback by the stance that a group endorses, especially a charitable organization. It might give you second thoughts. (Are these my people?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep your eyes open today because you might be surprised by a parent, friend, partner or someone close to you. It’s the unexpected element that will catch you off guard. Someone might demand more freedom in the relationship. They might throw you a curveball. Be cool.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans will change today. They will either be delayed, canceled, rescheduled or you might suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Someone from another culture might also surprise you. Meanwhile, legal decisions or medical matters might catch you off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make friends with your bank account so that you know what’s happening. I say this because something you don’t expect will impact your assets in some way today. This could be related to an inheritance, your savings, taxes, debt or shared property. Stay in the know.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today a partner or close friend might say or do something you didn’t expect. (This will likely relate to family or a parent.) It might also involve the fact that relatives you haven’t seen for a while are back on the scene. Don’t have a knee-jerk reaction. Get your facts first before you respond. (Be smart.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do be careful because this is an accident-prone day for you, especially at work. You might also hear unusual news related to your health. Possibly something unexpected will impact a pet; therefore, be vigilant. Don’t be casual today. Think before you speak when talking to others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, TV host Jay Leno (1950) shares your birthday. You are energetic, radiant and you know how to motivate others. You also have a strong sense of responsibility for others, especially family. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Meanwhile, old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.

