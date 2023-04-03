Really big muskie, caught prefishing a walleye tournament, is a surprise fish of a lifetime

Mike Hall caught and released a fish of a lifetime, a 55-inch muskie caught while prefishing on Green Bay for an AIM Pro Walleye Series tournament.

The excitement began when “his planer board pulling a No. 9 Flicker Minnow disappeared,” emailed Lou DiNicola, a fellow member of the Libertyville Fishing Club. “Mike soon realized it wasn’t a snag and after 20 minutes he got to the planer board. Mike eventually caught and released this (measured) 55-inch, (estimated) 50-pound musky. Biggest fish Mike’s ever caught and he has caught some monsters!”

Hall, a battalion chief on the Libertyville Fire Department, is the son of the late Jay Hall, who founded the LFC in 1979.

