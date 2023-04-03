The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Beautiful pair of matching shed antlers

Adam Thorson found a matching pair of shed antlers from an eight-point buck.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Adam Thorson found a matching pair of shed antlers for an eight-point buck. Provided photo

Adam Thorson found a matching pair of shed antlers for an eight-point buck.

Adam Thorson, parks and rec director for Peru, found this pair of matching antlers to a thick 8-point last week in Grundy County.

It was emailed by his dad Rod Thorson, the talk host featured in “The Murders at Starved Rock.”

White-tailed deer shed antlers annually. In Illinois, the bell curve of shedding antlers peaks in mid-February. But I am still receiving submissions for Shed of the Week in the early days of April.

SOTW, the celebration of shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy, either Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times or in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

