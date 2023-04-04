The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Go & Show events to watch for

The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds a Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop on Wednesday and the Midwest Musky Club’s Mega Raffle is Thursday.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Go & Show events to watch for
File photo of sunrise on the Chicago lakefront. As it happens, it was the day before the pandemic shutdown began.

Dale Bowman

We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but there’s a couple of gatherings to note this week. The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here.

  • The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds an in-person Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop Wednesday, April 5, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Wilmette Harbor Club. On April 13, 6-8 p.m., there will be a virtual rebroadcast.

This is stuff I am looking forward to hearing tomorrow night.

IISG’s Katherine O’Reilly will present on “Quantifying the importance of coastal wetlands to yellow perch in Lake Michigan.” Loyola University’s Richard Melstrom will present on “The economics of sportfishing and water quality.” Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Lake Michigan program manager Vic Santucci will give a fisheries update.

Peter Euclide, of IISG and Purdue University, will moderate again.

Click here to register.

