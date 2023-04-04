Go & Show events to watch for

We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but there’s a couple of gatherings to note this week. The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here.
- The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds an in-person Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop Wednesday, April 5, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Wilmette Harbor Club. On April 13, 6-8 p.m., there will be a virtual rebroadcast.
This is stuff I am looking forward to hearing tomorrow night.
IISG’s Katherine O’Reilly will present on “Quantifying the importance of coastal wetlands to yellow perch in Lake Michigan.” Loyola University’s Richard Melstrom will present on “The economics of sportfishing and water quality.” Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Lake Michigan program manager Vic Santucci will give a fisheries update.
Peter Euclide, of IISG and Purdue University, will moderate again.
Click here to register.
- The Midwest Musky Club’s Mega Raffle is Thursday, April 6, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at the Village Sportsman’s Club in Alsip. The raffle looks pretty hellacious.
